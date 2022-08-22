Why Chinese companies are pulling out of US stock exchanges

Earlier this month, five Chinese companies, backed by the communist regime in Beijing, announced they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), citing heightened diplomatic and trade tensions with the United States.

The companies include Aluminum Corporation of China, PetroChina, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co, China Life Insurance and Sinopec. In separate statements, the companies announced the delisting of their US filings by the end of August.

However, in the statements, there was no mention of Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, or of her trip to Taiwan, nor of the auditing dispute that surfaced as a result. HFCAA (Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act).

In June, China’s equivalent of Uber, Didi, also voluntarily delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, just eleven months after its $4.4 billion IPO. Companies like Alibaba are also on the watch list of US regulators and could be removed from the list if compliance issues remain.

What is the HFCAA (Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act)

Introduced under the previous regime and signed by former President Donald Trump in September 2020, the HFCAA was proposed by US legal and regulatory authorities to provide greater control and transparency regarding the auditing of Chinese companies listed in the US .

Under the rules, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) appointed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) can inspect auditors of publicly traded companies.

Under the HFCAA, companies refusing to comply or disclose audit records before the PCAOB can be delisted by 2024. In March 2022, the SEC began publishing a list of companies that could be delisted from US exchanges, citing non-compliance.

Simply put, the SEC wanted to ensure that US money given to Chinese companies was not used to run shell companies or organizations with poor reputations and track records.

The Beijing bluff called

Since 2008, the number of companies listed on US stock exchanges has steadily increased. However, most of these companies were headquartered in Beijing or Hong Kong. Therefore, no audit reports or other financial records have been made available to regulators in the United States under the guise of state secrets and national security concerns.

Between 2006 and 2012, about 400 Chinese companies ended up on the stock market in the United States. However, 80% of these companies were reverse mergers.

Small Chinese companies that no one had heard of joined forces with shell companies in the United States that were publicly traded but existed only on paper in terms of operations, thus facilitating a reverse merger.

This gave these small Chinese companies access to investors in the United States who were looking to make a quick buck to overcome their losses from the crash of 2008. While presence on any U.S. stock exchange validated the existence of these Chinese companies, US investment firms have exploited the trading of these stocks through hefty commissions.

While banks had used rating agencies in 2008 to validate financial instruments such as credit default swaps (CDS) and debt-backed bonds (CDOs), China began to use auditors and companies. of investment in the United States to direct capital from the United States to China and thus use the calamity of the West as an opportunity in its own right.

Eventually, the bubble burst as companies that inflated earnings multiple times couldn’t keep up with investor sentiment. Many corporations sank, with them wealth worth $14 billion that belonged to the American people in the form of pension and retirement funds.

This phenomenon of financial fraud has been thoroughly documented in a Netflix documentary, The bustle of China.

Response from China

According to a July 2022 report, China was seeking compliance with the HFCAA, segmenting listed companies into three categories based on the data they process (non-sensitive, sensitive, and secret).

For the United States and China, the mass delisting of some 250 companies would reduce shareholder value by $1.3 trillion, and therefore common ground was sought.

Companies like Didi, with critical location information, including the residences of top CCP leaders and other government buildings, were banned in Beijing. For companies with non-sensitive data, however, compliance was considered.

And after

The crisis unfolding on Wall Street inaugurates the following trends.

A, Chinese companies are now seeking listings elsewhere, including Hong Kong and Singapore. Although this may hinder investment aspirations in the United States, the money should flow through other funds and institutions.

Of them, it would accelerate the economic decoupling between the United States and China. Semiconductor ecosystem companies are already being asked to choose a side after the US CHIPS and Science Act.

Three, it’s also about avoiding major concessions and getting tough on China for Joe Biden’s government which has been pushed to the wall after an unprecedented phase of inflation and slowing growth in the United States . So, as we approach midterm in November, the SEC’s stance will only get tougher.

Four, for President Xi Jinping, the decoupling could also lead to further deterioration in the real estate sector which has long relied on dollar-dominated bonds to raise funds. With Congress approaching in October, where Xi would like to firm up his lifetime tenure, the goal would be to keep the herd together amid tensions with the White House.