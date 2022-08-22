Asian stocks mixed ahead of Fed meeting after China cut rates | Company





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets were mostly down on Monday after China slashed an interest rate that affects mortgage lending as investors eagerly awaited this week’s Federal Reserve conference for signals. on further possible US rate hikes to calm the surge in inflation. Shanghai rose after China’s central bank lowered its target rate for a five-year loan to shore up weak home sales. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney fell. Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel. Investors are watching the Fed’s annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for rates after last week’s minutes from US central banks, July’s board meeting confirmed plans for further hikes despite signs of weaker economic activity. Traders fear aggressive rate hikes this year by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to rein in inflation that is at multi-decade highs could be derailed global economic growth. The Fed is still feeling inflation. Its actions haven’t even begun to ease inflationary pressures at all, Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities said in a report. Nor have they begun to dampen economic activity. The economic slowdown was already at play for other reasons. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5% to 3,272.89 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.5% to 28,794.79. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell less than 0.2% to 19,743.12. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.2% to 2,462.03 and Sydney’s S&P ASX-200 fell 0.9% to 7,051.70. India’s Sensex opened 1.1% lower, dropping to 58,992.24. New Zealand and Singapore advanced while Bangkok and Jakarta fell. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 lost 1.3% on Friday, erasing gains earlier in the week. The S&P fell to 4,227.48, ending down 1.2% for the week. It is down 11.3% this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% to 33,706.74. The Nasdaq composite lost 2% to 12,705.22. Tech stocks suffered some of the biggest losses. Microsoft fell 1.4%. Retailers, banks and communications companies also fell. Positives included General Motors, which rose 2.5% after restore its dividend. Foot Locker jumped 20% after replace its CEO and report higher-than-expected profits. Traders eagerly await more US earnings reports. The Chinese central bank lowered its Loan Prime Rate, a target for market rates, as part of efforts to support weak economic growth after a debt crackdown caused a housing slump and Shanghai and other cities were shut down to fight virus outbreaks. The target for a five-year loan has been reduced by 0.15 percentage points to 4.3%. The rate for a one-year loan, which affects other industries, was lowered by only 0.05 percentage points to 3.65%. The move reflects the severity” of the real estate crisis and shows Beijing is ready to take stronger action, Invesco’s David Chao said in a report. Chinese leaders are trying to revive economic growth which fell to 2.5% more than a year earlier in the first half of 2022, less than half of their annual target of 5.5%, without resorting to stimulus measures widespread inflation-provoking or politically sensitive housing costs. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.19 to $89.25 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international trade, fell $1.18 to $95.54 a barrel in London. The dollar rose to 137.24 yen from 136.91 yen on Friday. The euro fell from $1.0034 to $1.0035.

