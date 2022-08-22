Connect with us

Business

Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 



















Moneycontrol PRO



















Wealth erosion may be as predicted. Just before the latest correction, investors’ wealth had increased by more than Rs 45.6 lakh crore in two months.

Investors lose more than Rs 5 lakh crore in two days as Fed rate hike fears weigh on markets



New trends

Zomato Pro no longer available for renewal, users tweet complaints



Last name Price To change % changes
ntpc 156.50 -1.25 -0.79
Indiabulls Hsg 127.20 -2.60 -2
Sbi 511.30 -9.05 -1.74
Nhpc 33.95 -0.95 -2.72

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Will India be a $5 trillion economy by FY27?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting