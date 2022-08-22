Sensex crashes 872, Nifty settles below 17,500 on weak global indices





Sensex, clever today: The benchmark BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) stock indices fell for the second consecutive session, ending down nearly 1.5% on Monday, weighed down by financial stocks amid global market weakness .

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 872.28 points (1.46%) to end at 58,773.87 while the Nifty 50 fell 267.75 points (1.51%) to settle at 17,490, 70. Both indexes had opened more than 0.6% earlier in the day and extended losses as the session progressed, with the BSE benchmark reaching an intraday low of 58,705.11 and the wider Nifty reaching 17,467.35. On the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj twins – Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) was the big loser on Monday. Only ITC and Nestlé India managed to finish on a high note. All sector indices on NSE ended in a sea of ​​red. The Nifty Metal Index fell 2.98%, the Nifty Realty Index fell 2.51%, Nifty PSU Bank fell 2.12%, Nifty Financial Services fell 1.94% and Nifty IT fell 1.86%. In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap Index fell 448.69 points (1.80%) to end at 24,516.88, while the S&P BSE SmallCap came in at 27,844.73, down 330.65 points (1.17%). The volatility index on NSE or India VIX climbed 4.11% to 19.04. “Consolidation was triggered in the market in anticipation of a tightening of monetary policy by the FED and concerns about a slowdown in global economic activity. The current risk reward does not favor investors as the Nifty50 is trading now at a premium valuation of 21.5x P/E (1-year forward basis), above the long-term average The rising dollar index and rising US 10-year bond yield are acting as short-term headwinds for the market,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. World Market (from Reuters) Stocks fell on Monday and the dollar continued to rise amid global growth angst as most central banks continue to hike rates, while a slight easing from China does not has only highlighted the problems in its real estate market. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell headlines a crowd of policymakers in Jackson Hole later in the week and the risks are that he fails to meet investors’ hopes of a dovish pivot on the Politics. The STOXX index of Europe’s 600 largest stocks fell 0.97% on Monday, with major regional markets in the red as investors worried about hawkish signals from policymakers at the European Central Bank. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell another 0.9%, although Chinese blue chips managed to gain 0.7%. South Korea’s KOSPI lost 1.2% while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.5%, although it benefited from the recent sharp reversal in the yen. US markets looked poised to follow the bearish tone, with S&P 500 futures down 1% and Nasdaq futures down 1.35%.

