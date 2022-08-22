Business
When is the next recession? Here’s what economists say
Like picking winning lottery numbers or estimating the path of a hurricane, predicting recessions has always been a roll of the dice. No one has a crystal ball, and those who succeed are probably lucky.
It’s “the voodoo science of forecasting,” as Jaime Peters, professor of finance at the University of Maryville in Missouri, puts it.
But the data usually flashes red at all levels. Unemployment increases slightly; consumer spending is slowing and the financial system is contracting. When the US economy is in a recession, it’s normally not too hard to tell.
This is far from the case this time around.
Unemployment is at its lowest level in half a century and employers have created nearly half a million jobs each month on average, but the economy has contracted for two consecutive quarters, which is the typical rule of thumb for a downturn. Inflation is high and consumer sentiment toward the economy is near bottoming, but consumers are still spending.
“Economic data is moving in opposite directions,” says Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors. “We might be in a mild recession, but this is a very weird recession in the sense that people looking for a job should have no problem finding one.”
When is the next recession?
No economist from Bankrate’s second quarter economic indicators survey definitively said the US economy was already in a recession – but they said the odds of a recession occurring by the end of 2023 are essentially a draw, at 52%. That’s up from 33% odds in the previous quarter.
“High inflation and rising interest rates will put the economy on the brink of recession over the next 12 to 18 months,” said Bernard Baumohl, chief global economist at the Economic Outlook Group. “We have to prepare for an economic downturn.”
But it’s anyone’s best guess for when the downturn could officially begin. The Wells Fargo Investment Institute expects a “moderate” recession beginning later this year and continuing through mid-2023. Tight supply and constrained production could keep energy prices stubbornly high, say- they, while the effects of the Fed’s tightening of only 2.25 percentage points year – so far – could start to be fully felt by then.
“Overall, this does not bode well economically for the outlook,” says Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at the Institute. “Recessions, by default, are unnatural. They tend to be those interruptions in the larger uptrend of growth, and it takes a lot to interrupt that.
Another reason why the toughest months could be coming: consumers could start to deplete their stock of savings built up during the pandemic. According to an analysis by Morgan Stanley, Americans had about $2.1 trillion in excess money in May, but they’re not saving as much as they used to. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the rate at which consumers are storing money each month is at its slowest rate since 2008. Low-income households have already depleted their savings, Morgan Stanley also found.
A February Bankrate survey found that nearly a third (29%) of Americans had to dip into their savings due to inflation. Almost 3 in 4 (74%) said it had a negative impact on their financial situation.
Headwinds may bring down a strong labor market
A strong labor market would give consumers the means to continue spending, but the Fed’s outsized rate hikes put it at risk. In July, job cuts rose about 36% from a year ago, largely due to cost cutting, with the biggest declines in autos, health care and finance, according to data from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. New jobless claims, meanwhile, have risen 51% since the Fed’s first rate hike.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he hopes companies remove job openings from the market before laying off workers, but it all depends on how senior officials have to raise rates to rein in the inflation. Higher borrowing costs slow down the economy at all levels by stifling demand. Often this includes hiring.
“The duration is long enough in these tough inflation times that it will eventually catch up to the consumer,” says Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. “A lot of it depends on the labor markets, a lot of it depends on the stability that we really need to see outside of Russia and Ukraine. We also need to see the Fed be aware that we have downside risks – so the frontloading of their rate hike cycle cannot last too long.
Undoubtedly, it can also take a while for all the data to point in the same direction – and by the time that happens, it’s sometimes already too late. Data is published with a lag and revised later. Meanwhile, employers tend to start cutting jobs after a downturn is well underway.
The stock market isn’t a true economic datum, but stocks tend to be more forward-looking – and they’ve behaved as if they were already in a recession. On Aug. 19, the S&P 500 recorded its fifth straight week in the green, but that was after plunging more than 22% from its previous peak in early 2022.
“From a Main Street perspective, you might say, ‘Well, look, I see airports full, restaurants full. How can there be a recession? At least, history tells you, the consumer and the labor market will be the last to understand,” says Samana. “The restaurant you’ve been trying to get a reservation at for ages, they’re looking at different time horizons. That reservation may be for tonight when the market is looking at 12 months.”
The severity of the recession depends on your personal experience
Everyone may also have different experiences with recessions. For those already suffering from unemployment, this could give the impression that the downturn has already begun. A job search that takes months instead of weeks could mean the difference between a moderate slowdown and a more severe one.
High inflation can also look like a pay cut you might take if you had less bargaining power or worked fewer hours, two common exploits during recessions.
The U.S. economy will not officially be in a recession until the National Bureau of Economic Research’s Business Cycle Dating Committee announces it. But with consumers feeling bad about their finances and uncertain about the economy, this might be the most meaningless statement in economics.
“We’re all caught up in the recession talk, but it’s also important to recognize reality for Americans right now,” says Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American Financial. “The cost of living is too high, official recession or not. A recession could make this pain even more painful.
