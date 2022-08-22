Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,974.92, down 136.46 points.) Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Down $1.01, or 4.18%, to $23.15 on 28.1 million shares. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Financial. Down $1.09, or 1.77%, to $60.64 on 15 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 25 cents, or 1.2%, to $21.11 on 13.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 46 cents, or 1.09%, to $42.85 on 10.6 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down $1.06, or 1.46%, to $71.33 on 10 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 0.32%, to $56.07 on 8.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Dye & Durham Ltd. (TSX: DND). Down 22 cents, or 2.03%, to $15.96. Dye & Durham Ltd. declares that the shareholders of the Australian company Link Administration Holdings Ltd. voted in favor of the company’s proposed acquisition of Link Group. Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud said the approval was a major step towards completing what he called a transformative transaction. The Toronto-based cloud software company said the acquisition would expand its customer base in key UK and Australian markets and strengthen its business-to-business software and information services solutions. As part of the agreement, Link Group shareholders will receive basic consideration of A$4.81 per share. The transaction is subject to judicial and regulatory approvals, including from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the UK Financial Conduct Authority, as well as other customary closing conditions. TFI International Inc. (TSX: TFII). Down 54 cents, or 0.41%, at $132.06. Trucking company TFI International Inc. has signed an agreement to sell CFI’s assetless truckload, temperature screening and Mexican logistics businesses to Heartland Express Inc. for US$525 million. TFI Chairman and CEO Alain Bdard said the decision to sell followed a thorough assessment of the company’s portfolio. TFI will retain its dedicated and US logistics operations. Bdard says the transaction will reduce the capital intensity of the business, with some of the proceeds being used to pay down short-term debt and redeployed over time with the aim of generating higher returns. The agreement has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of TFI and Heartland and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. It is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 22, 2022. The Canadian Press

