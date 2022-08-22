US stock market: Top 10 stocks under $10





Penny stocks, usually available at a price below $10 or even below $5, have always been a favorite of many investors and traders. Although price appreciation can happen quickly, resulting in high returns for the investor, the fall in the stock price could be just as quick. While the potential for a stock price doubling is high, the risk is also very high. Since the risk-reward ratio is very high there, the risk of losing a considerable part of the capital is also high. Therefore, penny stocks should only be considered after careful analysis of company fundamentals and other parameters. While trying to figure out what is the best stock under $10, make sure you have the reasons why the stock is trading at such a low price. Also Read: US Stocks to Open Lower Ahead of 2022 Jackson Hole Economic Symposium Low-priced stocks can experience high volume resulting in large price increases. This can give the impression that a fundamental change is taking place within the company. It is best to only take a position on these stocks after fully understanding the price rise. Before investing in cheap stocks or penny stocks, try to find out the reason for the low stock price. Is the stock price stagnating at current levels for long? What could have caused the stock price to drop to trade below $5 or $10? the answers to these questions can help you make an informed buying decision rather than taking an ad hoc position in the stock. If fundamental changes occur within a low-priced stock, the stock price can experience a huge spike in a short period of time. But, if the sudden rise in stock price is trader driven, it could be a pump and dump story. Before figuring out which are good stocks to buy under $10, be very careful before investing in penny stocks. Also Read: Weekly US Stock Market Summary and Overview of Key Events This Week Sometimes good quality stocks experience a sharp correction in price and may be available at an affordable price. If the reasons for holding shares have not changed, one can consider buying more. Source: Finviz Note: Nasdaq Stock Exchange; Stocks under $10; Sorted by market cap; As of August 19, 2022 Disclaimer: The decision to invest in these or any other stocks should be made by you after carefully evaluating the business and other fundamentals of the business or after consulting your financial adviser. This is not a recommendation to buy, hold or sell any of the stocks. Financial Express Online assumes no responsibility for investment decisions made by readers/investors.

