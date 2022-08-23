Stock rebound looks like bearish rally, Goldman Sachs warns





Goldman Sachs said the recent rebound in equities looked like a bearish rally and warned risks loom.

A bearish rally occurs when stocks rise sharply after a long downturn, only to start falling again.

Goldman said the Federal Reserve could be forced to raise interest rates higher than expected if inflation remains stubborn. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Goldman Sachs has warned that the ongoing rebound in US stocks resembles a so-called bear market rally, a false dawn followed by another lower leg. The S&P 500 is up about 16% from its June lows. The index was down about 11% for the year as of Friday’s close, an improvement from the 20% decline seen last month. Hopes that inflation is fading and that the Federal Reserve could raise rates without triggering a deep recession boosted stocks, as did stronger-than-expected corporate earnings. Still, Goldman analysts, led by chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin, said in a note released late Friday that the rebound was eerily similar to past bear market rallies and a number of risks were growing. “Beneath the surface of the market, factors and sectors also moved in line with the typical bear market rally experience,” the analysts said. In particular, so-called growth stocks such as tech companies have risen much faster than value stocks, they noted. “Apparently, markets have started pricing in a return to the pre-Covid environment of lackluster but positive GDP growth alongside low inflation and low rates, the ideal environment for growth stocks to outperform.” Still, there are looming risks that could drive stocks lower, according to the Goldman team. “If inflation surprises on the upside and forces the Fed to tighten more aggressively than our economists expect, we expect equity valuations to compress accordingly.” Analysts said a rally in stocks would not be considered good news by the Fed. The US central bank wants to limit the exuberance of financial markets, which could encourage spending and inflation to continue. “The Fed’s emphasis on maintaining tight financial conditions requires stocks not to rise too much,” Kostin and his colleagues wrote. Perhaps the biggest risk is that a recession hits and sends stocks plummeting. Goldman said he believed there was a one in three chance of a US recession in the next 12 months. In a recession, analysts at the bank estimate the S&P 500 would drop to 3,150, about 25% below Friday’s closing level of 4,228.

