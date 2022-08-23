Domestic market outperforms foreign trades on Nigeria Stock Exchange in 7 months of 2022



By Chris Ugwu | Nairametry



Published: August 22, 2022 4:59 p.m. Total transactions by domestic investors on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) increased by N1.490 billion from the N273.16 billion recorded by foreign investors in the first seven months of 2022. According to the July 2022 Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) Report which captured these transactions along with trade figures from market operators, domestic transactions amounted to N1.465 trillion in the first seven months of 2021 while foreign transactions amounted to N435 billion in the same period. This means that total domestic trades on NGX increased by 1.70%, while foreign trades fell by 37.24%. Although the July report revealed that total transactions on the Nations Exchange decreased by 35.36% from 156.52 billion naira (approximately $371.53 million) in June 2022 to 101.18 billion naira (about $236.86 million) in July 2022 current month performance, however, compared to July 2021 performance (89.77 billion naira), total transactions increased by 12 .71%. Market Outlook The total value of trades executed by domestic investors exceeded trades executed by foreign investors by 42%, while domestic inflows and outflows stood at N36.97 billion and N34.53 billion respectively in the month. from July 2022.

On the other hand, foreign inflows recorded N13.68 billion while foreign outflows amounted to N16 billion. This drop, according to analysts, is due to the scarcity of foreign exchange which is currently plaguing the economy.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, capital inflows, loans, diaspora remittances, exports, investment income and other autonomous sources have declined. However, domestic investors continued to hold firm on the NGX floor despite rising inflation and currency volatility in the foreign exchange market, which remained the main drivers of domestic and foreign portfolio investment.

Over a period of fifteen years, domestic transactions decreased by 58.80% from 3,556 billion naira in 2007 to 1,465 billion naira in 2021, while foreign transactions also decreased by 29.38%, rising from 616 billion naira to 435 billion naira during the same period.

On the other hand, total domestic transactions accounted for about 77% of total transactions made in 2021, while foreign transactions accounted for about 23% of total transactions during the same period.

