Why are the markets down today? – Forbes Advisor





Editorial Note: We earn a commission on partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect the opinions or ratings of our editors.

Summer vacation ended early for the US stock market. The major stock indexes appeared to hit a wall last week, and all three opened sharply lower on Monday. As of this writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is down nearly 1.5%, the S&P 500 is down 1.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite is down more than 2% . Markets pull back as Federal Reserve holds annual report economic policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo. this week. Analysts expect Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to discuss how the Fed will proceed in its continued campaign to stifle inflation. Traders will be waiting to hear Powell tell them how aggressive the Fed could be on interest rates in the second half of the year. The summer rally was driven, at least in part, by enthusiasm that the central bank might ease its tightening campaign. Goldman Sachs warns markets to wait and see Market commentators explained that the S&P 500’s two-month rally was driven by investor hopes that the spike in inflation could steer the Fed away from more hawkish rate hikes. In a note released Friday, Goldman warned markets that history does little to support the recent burst of enthusiasm. Performance around bear market rallies and the end of Fed bull cycles looks similar, and ultimately the trajectory of inflation and growth will determine the trajectory of markets through the end of the cycle. year, wrote David Kostin, head of US equity strategy at Goldman. According to Kostin, there is little room for more gains, instead markets should prepare for many risks ahead. A hawkish speech from Powell could further undo market gains, though a speech hinting at a pause in rate hikes or simply taking a dovish tone could also hamper progress towards flattening inflation, or even decreases. Recession fears resurface In the background, a possible American recession still looms. A recent survey by the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) found that 72% of economists surveyed expect a recession to start by the middle of 2023, if it hasn’t already started. One in five (19%) economists surveyed say the economy is already in recession. Overall, panelists are unconvinced that the Federal Reserve will be able to bring inflation back to its 2% target over the next two years without triggering a recession, said survey chairman Juhi Dhawan. NABE policy. Cryptocurrency is declining The cryptocurrency market has also gone down a lot in recent days. On Friday, Bitcoin fell almost 10% at its worst point, before recovering slightly. BTC has tested below $21,000 three times since then, although it appears to be holding above that level on Monday at the time of writing. Ethereum has fallen nearly 14% in the past five days. The excitement around Ethereum’s upgrade, known as a merger, seems to have faded. But crypto investors should also realize that investors sell risky assets like ETH and BTC when markets fall.

