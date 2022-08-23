Why is the stock market down today? Dow Slides, AMC Dives.

Text size





Stocks had their worst day in months, falling as markets anticipate Friday’s Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo., where Jerome Powell could take a more aggressive inflation-fighting stance.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

closed 643 points, or 1.9%, while the



S&P500

fell 2.1%, and the



Nasdaq Compound

down 2.6%.

For the Dow Jones, it was the biggest one-day point and percentage loss since June 16. It was also the worst point and percentage decline for the S&P 500 since that day. The Nasdaq had its worst day since June 28.

The Don’t Fight the Fed theme is back in the spotlight, wrote Louis Navellier, founder of Navellier & Associates.

The annual Fed meeting in Jackson Hole could bring disappointing news. The market has been betting that the pace of rate hikes intended to stifle high inflation by dampening economic demand will slow. After all, the inflation rate has already started to slow.

However, expecting a decrease in rate hikes might have been overly optimistic, as the fed funds futures market now reflects a 55% chance that the Fed will raise the fed funds rate by three-quarters of a point. of a percentage, rather than a half. a point. That’s up from a 39% chance a week ago.

Rising short-term rates are pushing the 10-year Treasury yield higher, which is not helping the stock market. The yield rose to just over 3%, a level it hasn’t seen in about a month. Higher long-term bond yields make cash flow for long-term assets like stocks less valuable. Moreover, they threaten to limit economic demand.

In line with this, the dollar continued to strengthen. When US rates rise faster than rates around the world, investors buy dollars to buy US bonds. This has caused the euro to fall against the dollar all year and last month it was down more than 2% and is now roughly equal to the dollar. A stronger dollar against other currencies reduces U.S. sales abroad when that revenue is converted back into dollars. .

But the shares have been in sell mode since Friday. At its current level, the S&P 500 is down 2.7% from its Thursday close. The decline comes as market participants ease positions following the rally from the June low.

Markets are now also expecting a hawkish outcome as the rally in equities begins to reverse, writes Andrew Hollenhorst, an economist at Citi.

For the rest of the week, stock market moves will likely depend on macroeconomic developments, especially with most of the earnings season past. Pending home sales data is released this week, with economists expecting a month-over-month decline. The Personal Consumption Expenditure Index was released on Friday and Wall Street expects the increase to be lower than the last reading of 6.8% year-over-year. Markets won’t be bothered by these signs of slowing demand, as it will limit the Fed’s ability to raise rates aggressively.

The Fed will of course have the last word.

Here are some stocks in motion on Monday

Cineworld Group



(ticker: CINE.UK) fell 20% in London trading after cinema chain owner Regal Cinemas said it was considering a possible voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the US as part of its targets of restructuring.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) slid 42% as AMC Preferred Stock Units (APE) which were announced as a special dividend to common Class A shareholders earlier in August were launched.

Signify health



(SGFY) gained 32% as the company’s board is expected to meet on Monday to discuss takeover bids for the healthcare company.

Amazon.co.uk



(AMZN),

UnitedHealth Group



(UNH), and

Health Care Option



(OPCH) are in the running for the provider of home healthcare services, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. It has already been pointed out that

SVC Health



(CVS) was also a bidder.

V.F. Corp.

.

(VFC) fell 5.3% after being downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform in Cowen.

DocuSign



(DOCU) fell 4.3% after being downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC.

Ford engine



(F) shares fell 5% after the company announced job cuts as it prepares to invest in its electric vehicle business.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected] and Jack Denton at [email protected]