Fears over the Fed and the tremors in Taiwanese markets

Bombay : Stock markets plunged around 1.5% on Monday, erasing 3.9 trillion in investor wealth, as a stronger dollar, fears of hawkishness at the US Fed symposium in Jackson Hole and tensions around Taiwan prompted investors to sell stocks.

While the National Stock Exchanges Nifty Index fell 268 points, or 1.51%, to close at 17,490.7, the BSE Sensex fell 1.46% to close at 58,773.87. The rupee weakened 9 paise to 79.87 to the dollar. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading down 1.2% at the open, signaling rising risk aversion sentiments.

Break time

Show full picture

Break time

The Bank Nifty was among the worst performing indexes in India, plunging almost 2% to 38,298. Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and JSW Steel were the main losers in the index, losing 3 to 4.5%.

Foreign institutional investors (IFIs) turned net sellers for the first time this month, shedding tentatively valued stocks 454 crores, according to BSE data.

Until August 19, they had purchased shares worth 46,000 crore, after being net sellers of 56,338 crores during the fiscal year.

Consolidation was triggered in the market in anticipation of Fed monetary policy tightening and concerns over a slowdown in global economic activity,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. is currently trading at a higher valuation of 21.5x P/E (one-year forward), above the long-term average. The rising dollar index and rising US 10-year bond yield are acting as near-term headwinds for the market,” he said.

Monday’s drop was the second straight loss after Friday, when the Nifty fell just eight points below 18,000.

Opinions were mixed as to the direction the markets might take. While some expected consolidation in a narrow range until a further breakout or breakout, others said the trend had reversed after a 17% rally from the mid-June 15 low. 183 to 17,992 on August 19.

Leading indicators like the Relative Strength Index showed that we were overbought and a correction was due after the strong rally,” said Rajesh Palviya, vice president of research at Axis Securities Ltd. expand to 17,300, after which the market may consolidate between that level and 17,800.”

However, Rohit Srivastava, a technical expert at IndiaCharts, said the correction signaled a trend reversal.” He expects the Nifty to test the June low at 15,183 in the next two months.

We have rarely seen a retracement of more than 80% of the decline; it didn’t happen in the stock market crash of 2008 either,” Srivastava said, citing the correction from a record high of 18,604 on October 19 last year to 15,183 on June 17 this year, and the rally which followed at the high of 17,992 on August 19, is a more than 80% retracement of the fall from October to June.

Besides the Nifty not being able to breach the psychological 18,000 mark, the failure of the broader Nifty 500 to break through its January high of 15,795 and April high of 15,478 also signaled that a correction was in sight.

