JMU expert can discuss pros and cons of new hearing aid rule





Harrisonburg, Va. — Guidelines for over-the-counter hearing aids, approved Tuesday, Aug. 16 by the Food and Drug Administration, will make the devices much more accessible to the general public starting this fall, but how hard are people ready to make good choices? Ayasakanta Rout, a researcher at James Madison University who runs the only university lab in Virginia that studies hearing aids, says the relatively low cost of over-the-counter hearing aids will be the biggest benefit. Cost is the biggest barrier preventing people from getting them, a cost not covered by Medicare or most insurance companies, said Rout, director of JMU’s doctoral program in audiology. Until the rule changed, getting hearing aids required a prescription from a hearing care professional and cost thousands of dollars. Making them available over-the-counter could make them available for hundreds of dollars, Rout said. While over-the-counter devices will cost less, consumers won’t have the expertise of an audiologist to select the appropriate device and program it for individual hearing losses, warns Rout. The over-the-counter devices offered are intended to help adults with mild to moderate hearing loss and are likely to provide basic amplification without most of the signal processing features currently available in advanced hearing aids. Hearing loss affects about 38 million people and is a gradual process for most people, Rout said, and chronic hearing loss is the third most common chronic physical condition in the United States behind arthritis and cardiovascular problems. . Hearing loss begins in people in their 20s, but is usually not noticeable until people reach their 60s. “Once you start losing your hearing, it’s irreversible,” Rout said. Congress passed legislation in 2017 directing the FDA to write the regulations. About the JMU Hearing Aid Research Lab The main objective of JMU’s Hearing Aid Research Laboratory is to evaluate the benefits derived from high-end signal processing and user satisfaction with hearing aids. Other areas of research include perceived sound quality in people with cochlear hearing loss and the electroacoustic characteristics of hearing aids. The lab also works with the hearing aid industry to conduct efficacy and benchmarking studies on existing and emerging technologies. ### Contact: Eric Gorton, [email protected], 540-908-1760 More information about James Madison University, including rankings and recognitions, can be found at jmu.edu/about.

