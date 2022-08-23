Text size





The APE preferred stock special dividends began trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock plunged on risks that the new units will further dilute the company’s core stock.

APE shares are a special dividend to ordinary Class A shareholders who

CMA



(ticker: AMC) announced in early August. At the time, CEO Adam Aron called the move perhaps the biggest action we’ll take in 2022 to fundamentally strengthen AMC for the long term.

AMC said it would issue nearly 517 million APE one units for each outstanding common share to shareholders of record as of Aug. 15. Each unit represents an interest in 1/100th of a share of the company’s preferred stock, giving one unit the same voting rights as one share of the company’s common stock.

On Twitter Late Sunday, Aron said that with APE seeing its first trade on the NYSE sometime tomorrow morning, the value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units.

AMC stock fell 30% in early trading Monday to $12.70 per share. APE units were up 37% after their debut at $9.50. The owner of a single AMC stock last week would have seen his total investment soar to more than $22 on Monday, based on the combined prices of AMC and APE. AMC stock closed Friday at $18.01.

Eric Wold, an analyst at B. Riley Securities, said in a note that the group would be surprised if the two classes of stock (APEs and common stocks) weren’t trading at relatively equal prices after the initial dust was cleared. spinoff given equal economic value and voting rights.

Issuing APE units appears to pave the way for AMC to raise capital by selling stock without having to rewrite the rules for issuing common stock. AMC has been under pressure in the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, hemorrhaging money because its theaters have been closed.

AMC sold millions of shares last year to raise cash that would help it stay afloat, buoyed by a more than 1,000% rise in its share price between January, when the stock was trading around $2.50 and December. That deliverance came from intense retail investor interest in the company in 2021 during the meme stock market frenzy that sent shares into the group and others, including

GameStop



(GEM) and

Bed bath and beyond



(BBBY), hovering.

The company eventually tapped into how much common stock it could sell and then asked shareholders to increase its potential number of shares, citing a lack of support. But APE units, a tribute to retail investors who call themselves monkeys and fervently support online society, do not fall under the same rules as common stocks. APE units could be converted into common stock, but only if AMC shareholders vote to increase the number of common shares authorized.

In this case, the 517 million APE shares currently outstanding could double the amount of AMC common stock outstanding, resulting in significant stock dilution. That risk of dilution likely drives AMC shares lower on Monday. Some additional 4.5 billion APE units could also be sold by the company after the initial issuance, subject to board approval.

We continue to view this as a smart way for management to capitalize on the enthusiastic retail interest in common stock over the past 18 months, Wold said.

Dilution makes sense to reduce balance sheet leverage, the analyst added. The path to greater valuation will depend on how quickly management takes advantage of this situation to deleverage the balance sheet and/or create new avenues for growth within or outside the exposures sector.

The APE issuance is also expected to quell conspiracy theories being circulated online by some monkeys that fake AMC shares are circulating, since APE units will only be issued to registered AMC shareholders.

Write to Jack Denton at [email protected]