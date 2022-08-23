Is it really the right time to invest in the stock market?

In July, inflation slowed from 9.1% to 8.5%, providing much-needed relief to the US consumer. In addition, the labor market has created more than 500,000 jobs while maintaining an unemployment rate of only 3.5%.

If a recession is underway, someone forgot to tell the economy.

With the recent positive news, you may be wondering: is now a good time to buy stocks? The truth is, if you’re a long-term investor, it’s always a good time to invest in the stock market. And while I personally think it’s a great entry point for investors, there are a few things you should consider before investing your money.

Do you have an emergency fund?

A emergency fund is a cash reserve you can count on in case of the unexpected. Financial advisors generally recommend holding enough cash to cover three to six months of expenses before investing, but it really depends on your personal risk tolerance.

If you need eight months of saved expenses to sleep at night, that’s what you should have in your emergency fund before you put your capital to work.

Will you need money in the next three to five years?

Another thing to consider before investing your hard-earned money is when you will need that money again. Ideally, you shouldn’t invest the money you expect to need in the next three to five years, preferably longer.

Obviously, you can’t predict the future (hence the emergency fund), but if, for example, you know you’re planning to buy a house or send your kids to college in the next years, you shouldn’t invest that money.

The market is unpredictable, so investing the capital you will need in the near future can be a recipe for disaster.

Do you have high interest debt?

Invest your savings while repaying high interest rate debt like credit card debt is a bit like swimming in a riptide. It’s a lot of effort for very little progress.

If the S&P500 earns an average of 10% a year, but the interest on your credit card balance is 18%, it makes more financial sense to pay off your debt first instead of buying stock.

This is not a universal rule, but if the interest rate on your debt is higher than your expected rate of return, you must pay off the debt before investing.

Have you researched the investment?

The last thing to consider is if you’ve spent time understand the stock market before diving. Fear of missing something (FOMO) can often lead newcomers to the stock market to rush into positions before they really understand the mechanics of the market and the companies they are investing in.

Horror stories of newbies racking up huge debt on margin or losing years of savings due to a lack of knowledge are all too common, so you want to be sure you understand the basics before buying your first ones. shares.

Fortunately, there are investment vehicles like low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which require less research to understand. The beauty of ETFs is that a complete hobbyist can go from ignorant about investing to owning some of the best companies in the United States by purchasing an ETF such as the Vanguard 500 ETF Index Fundall in about 30 minutes.

And despite numerous recessions, natural disasters, and the endless pessimism of the financial media, the stock market has continued to reward patient long-term investors:

The biggest risk is actually not investing.

According to a study by Bank of America, the return of the S&P 500 between 1930 and 2020 has been nearly 18,000%. But if you remove the top 10 trading days from each decade of this period, the return drops to just 28%. This means investors are better off hanging on for the long haul rather than jumping in and out of the market.

Net equity buyers are the ultimate winners

The undefeated stock market strategy is simply to be a net buyer of big companies, regardless of market conditions.

You do not believe me ? Just ask the greatest investor of all time, warren buffet.

To Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in April, Buffett said:

I don’t think we have [referring to Vice Chairman Charlie Munger] ever made a decision where any of us said or thought, “We should buy or sell depending on what the market is going to do.

Buffett understands that if you own big companies long enough, the risk goes down over time. According to MSCI, the probability of positive returns on an investment in the S&P 500 held for at least 10 years is about 95%.

Whether you’re considering buying a basket of diversified stocks or low-cost index funds, now’s a great opportunity to invest in the market as you move toward financial independence.

