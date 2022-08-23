DC mayor signs no-competition ban into law





For the past two years, the District of Columbia Council has postponed and revised the Non-Competition Agreements Prohibition Act 2020 — a law that was established to broadly prohibit employers from imposing non-competition agreements on employees. The bill was signed into law in January 2021 and is expected to come into force on October 1, 2021. After hearing concerns about the broad scope of the bill, the sponsor, council member Elisa Silverman, introduced several amendments to the legislation, and enforcement of the ban has been pushed back to April 2022 and again to October 2022. The original prohibition on non-competition agreements applied to any employer operating in the district and any employee working in the district. The law prohibits employers from preventing employees from being simultaneously or subsequently employed by another employer. There were only a few exceptions. The non-compete ban did not apply to medical specialists earning more than $250,000 a year, religious leaders, unpaid volunteers or babysitters. The District of Columbia and the US government were also excluded from applicability. Finally, the bill provided an exception allowing the use of non-competition agreements between a buyer and a seller of a company. The law would have significantly restricted the ability of companies to protect their investments and protectable information. The Non-Competition Clarification Amendment Act 2022 was then passed by council on July 12, 2022 and was signed by Mayor Bowser shortly thereafter. The amending legislation significantly limits the scope of the original prohibition. First, the legislation now only applies to employees who spend the majority of their work time in DC. Specifically, the wording defines “covered employees” as those who will spend most of their time working in DC or employees who will spend a significant amount of time working in DC but no more than 50% of their time working in another location. jurisdiction. Second, the amendment still provides exceptions for medical specialists earning more than $250,000 a year and babysitters. However, religious leaders and unpaid volunteers are no longer excluded. Third, the law now excludes “highly paid employees” from the non-competition ban. The law defines high-paying employees as those who earn $150,000 or more per year and compensation as “all monetary compensation,” including bonuses, commissions, overtime, and vested stock. Starting in January 2024, the minimum allowable annual compensation threshold will be adjusted to take into account average annual salary increases. To finish, the amendment narrowly defines what a non-competition is and is not. In order to protect companies’ sensitive and proprietary information, the law explicitly excludes certain statutory provisions from the definition of a non-competition provision. These provisions include employer-employee contracts that prohibit an employee from “disclosing, using, selling, or accessing” confidential or proprietary information about the employer, as well as contracts that prohibit an employee from making money or a thing of value with a person other than the employer. – whether such work would disclose sensitive or proprietary employer information or present a conflict of interest. The amendment significantly improves on the original bill, ensuring that DC employers can protect their investments and sensitive information without restricting concurrent or post-employment employment opportunities for non-high-compensated employees. DC’s well-rounded approach should serve as a model for state and national policymakers considering changes to current laws regarding non-competition agreements. The non-competition ban will go into effect October 1, 2022. Employers with DC employees should carefully review their non-competition policies to stay in compliance with the law. About the authors Stephanie Ferguson Director, Global Employment Policy and Special Initiatives, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uschamber.com/employment-law/dc-mayor-signs-ban-on-non-competes-into-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos