Unilever to sell Ben & Jerry’s

Now that the court has ruled Against Ben & Jerrys’ bid to block ice cream sales in the West Bank, it’s time for Ben & Jerrys’ parent company Unilever to make some tough decisions.

ALEXANDRIA, VA – APRIL 20, 2018: A sign hangs above the entrance to a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream parlour. … [+] cream shop in the Old Town section of Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Getty Images



The unusual offer to block its parent company was just another installment in the Ben & Jerrys drama series. It is unusual for a wholly-owned subsidiary to have an independent board of directors charged with protecting the core values ​​of the subsidiary. It is unusual for a wholly owned subsidiary to sue its parent company for violating these core values. And it’s unusual to see a world-class global company like Unilever become entangled in business-to-business melodrama. It’s time for the series finale: Unilever should sell Ben & Jerrys.

The current crisis began about a year ago when Ben & Jerry’s board of directors decided to to cancel its license with its Israeli subsidiary. When founders Bennet Cohen and Jerry Greenfield (aka Ben and Jerry) sold the company to Unilever in 2000, the acquisition agreement established a unique governance structure that retained the company’s independent board of directors. , responsible for protecting the company’s brand and pursuing ESG efforts. But Unilever has a fiduciary duty to its shareholders, and the actions of independent boards put those shareholders at risk.

Unilever is a global conglomerate, and the main reason conglomerates exist is that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts: having different businesses under the same management can lead to cost savings and increased productivity for individual units. When it acquired Ben & Jerrys in 2000, Unilever was able to use its global network and supply chains to accelerate the expansion of Vermont’s hippie-inspired ice cream makers into the world’s biggest markets. A few years after the acquisition, sales had more than doubled and operating margins had tripled. But then Ben & Jerrys decided to sue its parent company.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

To paraphrase Leo Tolstoy, All happy conglomerates are alike. However, each unhappy conglomerate is unhappy in its own way. In fact, the recent lawsuit brought by Ben & Jerrys against its parent company seems to suggest that Ben & Jerrys does not consider itself part of the Unilever family at all.

So what could happen next?

Unilever can try to end the old arrangement that allows Ben and Jerry’s independent board to hold Unilever shareholders hostage. This seems to be the ideal solution. After all, there’s no argument that Ben & Jerrys ice cream isn’t tasty, it’s just that the recent lawsuit against its parent is hard for shareholders to swallow.

Another option is for Unilever to divest Ben & Jerrys. One way to do this would be to divest Ben & Jerrys in a private transaction, for example, under a private equity deal. The problem with this solution is that a private acquirer is unlikely to agree to keep Ben & Jerrys’ independent board of directors, or be strongly committed to Ben & Jerrys’ core values ​​and ESG initiatives.

The second way to divest is for Unilever to spin off Ben & Jerrys into a standalone, publicly traded company. But the ice cream maker’s track record as a publicly traded company could hurt its appeal to investors. While Ben & Jerrys does indeed have a long tradition of corporate social responsibility, particularly with respect to environmental and social efforts, the governance component of ESG has too often been overlooked.

Prior to its acquisition, Ben and Jerrys had a staggered board of directors, with three distinct classes of board members, only one of which was up for election at a time. Such a structure made it difficult for shareholders to elect directors who could have been instrumental in shaping his corporate strategy. Additionally, the board was controlled by company insiders. In addition, the company had three classes of shares. While Class A followed the one share, one vote rule, Class B had 10 votes per share and was controlled by the two founders, who together with another company insider held 47% of the voting rights, with only 17% of the ordinary shares. equity in circulation. The third course was organized by the Ben & Jerrys Foundation, a community action group controlled by you guessed it Ben and Jerry.

Investors tend to have a good memory. And while not every investor will remember Ben & Jerry’s governance track record from more than two decades ago, they probably have are following the ongoing legal proceedings. Unilever owns 100% of the share capital of Ben & Jerrys. Why would an investor want to buy a business that has filed an injunction against its last owner?

Twenty years after the acquisition, it may be time for Unilever to sell the Vermont glacier. The only question is whether there will be someone to buy it.