Burlington housing inventory rises after year-long decline

Median U.S. home prices edge down as sales fall and inventories rise

Vermont Business Magazine After a year of declining homes available for sale in Burlington, inventory rose 26.5% for the month of June, according to RE/MAX, but closed deals fell 31.3%. The number of transactions and prices also fell during the month. Median home prices are still well above what they were a year ago. The median home price is $420,500.

Here’s a quick look at the Burlingtons housing market report for June.

Closed deals: 230, down 31.3% YoY / down 29.2% in MOM

Median sale price: $420,500, up 8.1% YoY / down 2.2% in MOM

Months of inventory supply: 1.2, up 36.5% YoY, up 67.5% in MOM

Nationally, a double-digit drop in home sales from June to July fueled a double-digit increase in homes for sale, triggering the first decline in the median sale price since January.

July’s median sale price of $415,000 was down 2.9% from June and the lowest since April’s $406,000. The 16.6% drop in home sales was also the first since January. Year over year, sales were down 26.3% from July 2021.

After a period of continuous contraction in recent years, stocks jumped for the fourth consecutive month. There were 13.3% more homes for sale than in June and 30.4% more than a year ago. Months of inventory supply has doubled since May and is now at 1.8, while days on market was 24. New listings, however, fell 7.8% from June and 7.2 % compared to July 2021.

“It’s an exciting time to be a homebuyer. For the first time in years, we’re seeing sustained inventory gains and slowing home price appreciation,” said Nick Bailey, president and chief executive officer. “The market is rebalancing after favoring sellers for so long. There’s still some catching up to do with new builds, but the change in recent months has brought much-needed relief to buyers. And sellers are always good too. doesn’t mean stopping and there are a lot of benefits to being on that side of the equation.”

Rich Gardner, RE/MAX North Professionals Realtor, based in Colchester, VT, added “The housing market in Vermontha has remained strong, favoring sellers. Since January, we have continued to see rising values ​​in Vermontha County. Chittenden for sales of single family homes and townhouses.”

The average close-to-list price ratio in July was 101%, meaning homes, in general, sold for 1% above asking price. This dropped 102% in June 2022 and July 2021.

Highlights and local markets leading various metrics for July include:

New listings

Of the 53 metro areas surveyed in July 2022, the number of newly listed homes is down 7.8% from June 2022 and 7.2% from July 2021. %,St Louis, MOat -36.9% , andBurlington, VTat -32.2%. Dover, DEat +39.4%, Phoenix, AZat +34.1%, andTrenton, NJat +19.1%.

New registrations:

5 markets with the largest year-over-year decline Market Jul 2022

New listings Jul 2021

New listings Year after year-

Year %

To change Kansas City, Missouri 3,608 6,901 -47.7% St. Louis, Missouri 4,862 7,700 -36.9% Burlington, Vermont 244 360 -32.2% Anchorage, AK 714 1,016 -29.7% San Francisco, California 4,645 6,009 -22.7%

Closed deals

Of the 53 metropolitan areas studied in July 2022, the total number of home sales is down 16.6% from June 2022 and 26.3% from July 2021. The markets with the largest declines of the year-over-year percentage of sales were Houston, TX at -45.1%, San Diego, CA at -42.1% and Miami, FL at -40.9%. No metro area saw a year-over-year percentage increase in sales.

Closed trades:

5 markets with the largest year-over-year decline Market Jul 2022

Transactions Jul 2021

Transactions Year after year-

Year %

To change Houston, TX 5,836 10,625 -45.1% San Diego, California 2,242 3,875 -42.1% Miami, Florida 6,497 11,001 -40.9% Salt Lake City, UT 1,137 1,874 -39.3% Las Vegas, Nevada 2,730 4,394 -37.9%

Median selling price Median price of 53 metropolitan areas

In July 2022, the median selling price for the 53 metro areas was $415,000, down 2.9% from June 2022 and up 8.1% from July 2021. One metro area has saw a year-over-year decline in median selling price, Dallas, TX at -1.9%. Twenty-seven metro areas rose year over year by double digit percentages, led by Tampa, FLat +23.7%, Fayetteville, ARat +21.6% and Raleigh, NCat +19.1%.

Median Selling Price:

5 markets with the highest year-over-year increase Market Jul 2022

Median sales

Price Jul 2021

Median sales

Price Year after year-

Year %

To change Tampa, Florida $377,260 $305,000 +23.7% Fayetteville, AR $335,000 $275,500 +21.6% Raleigh, North Carolina $448,250 $376,390 +19.1% Miami, Florida $445,000 $375,000 +18.7% Nashville, TN $459,000 $387,250 +18.5%

Price ratio close to the list Average price of 53 metropolitan areas

In July 2022, the average close-to-list price ratio of the report’s 53 metropolitan areas was 101%, down 1.3% from June 2022 and 1.1% from July 2021. The ratio close to list price is calculated by the average value of the sale price divided by the list price for each transaction. When the number is greater than 100%, the house has closed for more than the listed price. If it is less than 100%, the house sold for less than the list price. The metro areas with the lowest near-list price ratio were Coeur d’Alene, ID and Miami, FL, tied at 97%, followed by another tie between Bozeman, MT and New Orleans, LA at 98 %. The highest near-list price ratios were in Burlington, VT at 105%, followed by a 5-5 tie between Boston, MA, Hartford, CT, Manchester, NH, Richmond, VA and San Francisco, CA at 104 %.

Price ratio close to the list:

5 markets with the largest year-over-year decline Market Jul 2022

close to the list

Price report Jul 2021

close to the list

Price report Year after year-

Year %

To change Seattle, WA 99.7% 105.6% -5.5% San Francisco, California 103.9% 109.2% -4.9% Denver, CO 100.4% 103.6% -3.1% Salt Lake City, UT 99.6% 102.5% -2.9% Raleigh, North Carolina 101.9% 104.9% -2.8%

Months of inventory supply Average of 53 metropolitan areas

The number of homes for sale in July 2022 increased by 13.3% compared to June 2022 and by 30.4% compared to July 2021. Based on the rate of home sales in July 2022, the monthly supply inventory rose to 1.8 from 1.4 in June 2022, and increased from 1.2 in July 2021. In July 2022, markets with the lowest monthly inventory supply were Albuquerque, NMat 0.7 followed by Manchester, NHat 0.8.

Inventory Supply Months:

5 markets with the highest year-over-year increase Market Jul 2022

Months of supply

inventory Jul 2021

Months of supply

inventory Year after year-

Year %

To change Raleigh, North Carolina 1.6 0.5 +257.4% Phoenix, AZ 4.4 1.2 +254.3% Las Vegas, Nevada 3.8 1.1 +252.9% Salt Lake City, UT 2.2 0.7 +209.9% San Diego, California 2.0 0.7 +191.5%

Report details

Starting with the April 2022 report, RE/MAX uses a new aggregate data source.

The RE/MAX National Housing Report is distributed monthly on or about the 15th. The report is based on MLS data for the month indicated in 53 metropolitan areas, includes single-family residential property types, and is not annualized. For maximum representation, the largest metropolitan areas in the country are represented and an attempt is made to include at least one metropolitan area in nearly every state. Metropolitan areas are defined by Central Statistical Areas (CBSAs) established by the US Office of Management and Budget.

Definitions

Closed deals are the total number of residential deals closed in the given month. The monthly inventory supply is the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed (pending listings) during the month. When “pending” data is not available, an inferred pending status is calculated using closed transactions. Days on Market is the average number of days between when a property is listed and when the property is under contract. The median sale price for a metropolitan area is the median sale price of transactions made in that metropolitan area. The nationwide median selling price is calculated at the nationwide aggregate level using all included metropolitan area selling prices. The near list price ratio is the average value of the sale price divided by the list price for each closed transaction.

MLS data is provided by Seventy3, LLC, a RE/MAX Holdings company. Although MLS data is believed to be reliable, it cannot be guaranteed. MLS data is constantly updated, making any analysis a snapshot at any given time. Each month, data from the previous period is updated to ensure accuracy over time. Raw data remains the intellectual property of each local MLS organization.

SOURCE DENVER, August. Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — RE/MAX, LLC