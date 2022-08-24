Biden administration likely to expand baby formula assistance to low-income mothers

What we don’t want is another major access disruption as Abbott still doesn’t push its normal supply flow, said a USDA official who was not authorized to speak publicly. of the question.

With the Abbott Nutrition factory at the center of the shortages still not operating at full capacity, extending the waivers would provide families with more flexibility to purchase other brands of available formula. Abbott’s dominance in exclusive state-level WIC markets has proven to be a major problem, as low-income families who rely on WIC have been particularly hard hit by the company’s closure and recall of certain products manufactured at its plant in Sturgis, Michigan. in mid-February after FDA inspectors found strains of a bacteria that can be deadly to infants.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, which oversees the WIC program, confirmed that the department is very seriously considering expanding the flexibilities and hopes to do so soon.

Abbott plans to pay separately for another month for the discounts it offers WIC users so they can purchase any in-stock formula if Abbott’s regular Similac product isn’t available, even if it means buy a competitor’s formula, according to three people. Abbott spokesman John Koval confirmed the move to POLITICO.

Some medical providers have expressed concern about rapidly approaching WIC deadlines hitting low-income families as shelves are still scarce in pockets in states from North Carolina to Ohio to Utah. . Pharmacies in areas like New York are also again limiting purchases of formula to one per person. Biden officials say privately that the move by Abbott, who initially resisted administration pressure this spring to pay such rebates, suggests the company does not expect to have an adequate supply of its formula. Regular Similac for a while yet.

Abbotts Koval confirmed that the Sturgis plant was not yet producing Similac, but he said the company was working to restart production of Similac as soon as possible and would provide more information as it became available.

As POLITICO first reported, Abbott has been shipping newly produced EleCare formula from its Sturgis plant since early July, following the February recall and the closure of another facility in June after Abbott said heavy rains triggered flooding at the facility. Supplies of EleCare, a special formula for infants with milk and other allergies, are still significantly limited, but Abbott has sent free cases of formula to families for emergencies.

Biden officials have already leveraged almost every emergency tool at their disposal to deal with widespread formula shortages that culminated in a political crisis in May. But despite a flurry of federal actions, including the shipment of formula from overseas, some shortages persist as the administration has struggled in recent months to get a full picture of the country’s formula stocks. After implementing reforms to promote long-term competition in the consolidated sector, the administration has no levers other than the extension of WIC flexibilities, which are expensive. The USDA has so far refused to provide POLITICO with the total amount the department has spent on these WIC efforts since February.

Shortages have generally eased across the country to the relief of the Biden administration.

White House, FDA, and USDA officials are still holding regular calls with medical providers and other stakeholders about the formula’s situation. These officials often ask questions about when Americans can expect shortages to ease and when the Abbott plant will ship its regular amount of supply again.

Biden officials say part of the problem is that formula makers are producing fewer sizes and varieties of formula products in order to streamline production, contributing to a perception problem that there is no enough supply on the shelves. They also cite some ongoing panic buying as another issue.

From what we’ve been told, the offer is actually there, said Dayle Cristinzio, director of stakeholder engagement in the FDA’s Office of External Affairs, during a call hosted by the FDA. USDA last Thursday, according to the two people on the call.

Cristinzio added that the formula is being produced in larger quantities than before Abbott’s recall, but consumers aren’t seeing it because retailers haven’t yet revamped their displays.

The response has raised concerns among several call providers, who have heard a similar response from the FDA in recent months. But suppliers are also concerned that the administration is unaware that the situation is still as bad as in many parts of the country. Biden officials say they continue to be vigilant to address shortages.

The storage issue isn’t the only problem here, said one of the people on the call, who noted that she’s hearing from parents in a wide range of states, in urban and rural communities, who were still struggling to find formula for their children.

Administration officials on the call last week also mentioned the current expiration date for WIC flexibility at the end of September, leading some people on the call to assume the USDA was ending waivers. . But the two people familiar with the plans said that’s likely not to be the case as the administration braces for the shortages to drag on in the coming months.