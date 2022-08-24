New home sales continue to plunge as inventories hit highest level since 2009





Topline Sales of new homes unexpectedly plunged far more than economists had expected in July for the second month in a row, and amid falling demand, house price increases are starting to slow, which prompts experts to predict that long-term housing inflation may soon pick up. New home prices rose last month, but as experts declare a housing slump, falling demand could … [+] soon push prices much lower. Getty

Highlights About 511,000 new single-family homes were sold last month on a seasonally adjusted annual basis, dipping 12.6% below June’s rate of 585,000 and coming in significantly below analysts’ forecast of 574,000, the Department of census. reported tuesday. Despite falling demand, prices have actually recovered: the median sale price for new homes climbed to $439,400 last month from $402,400 in June, when prices fell to their lowest level. in a year after a record $458,000 in April. Meanwhile, the number of new homes for sale continued to rise, climbing by 7,000 to around 464,000, meaning it would take around 10.9 months to sell the current supply of existing homes, the most glut since April 2009, notes Pantheon Macro’s chief economist, Ian Shepherdson. , which attributes the recent surge in inventories to falling demand. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> In emailed comments, Shepherdson said: “It’s reasonable to assume the steepest declines in sales are behind us as mortgage rates stabilize at around 5.7% (from around 6% in June), but he still thinks they will come down a bit more, given that rates are still more than two percentage points higher than a year ago. For new home prices, however, the worst is yet to come, he says, noting that month-to-month swings can be wildly erratic, but that slowing year-over-year growth other is clear and will become more pronounced as the inventory continues. rise. Prices increased by 8% in July, compared to a year ago, after an annual rate of 10.7% in June; Also facing falling demand, the median price of existing homes fell from a record high of $413,800 in June to $403,800 last month. crucial quote In early 2021, the lack of existing homes pushed buyers into the new-build market and sent prices skyrocketing, but now the supply of existing homes is also exploding, as homeowners scramble to sell before prices don’t fall too much,” says Shepherdson, explaining that this will in turn prompt homebuilders to reduce new home prices. predictable. Key context A flurry of data this summer painted a difficult picture of the current real estate market. Historically high savings and low interest rates have led to record growth in sales and house prices during the pandemic, but the Federal Reserve’s attempts to reduce inflation by raising interest rates have sharply reduced the demand this year, even though prices have continued to climb. Were witnessing a housing recession in terms of declining home sales and home construction; however, this is not a house price recession, National Association of Realtors economist Lawrence Yun said last week. Surprising fact Sales of new homes plunged 39% from a yearly high of 839,000 in January. Contra The national economy is likely to see more declines in housing, says Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, but he’s not worried about a slump on a scale similar to the housing crisis that caused the Great Britain. Recession. He notes that the banking sector is better capitalized now and homeowners are generally not overwhelmed with loans that exceed the value of their homes. Still, potential risks include the Fed’s excessive slowing of economic activity, lower consumer incomes as the labor market weakens, and inflation not cooling as much as investors expect. . Further reading Recession watch: It doesn’t seem imminent, but housing market slump worsens as Fed officials warn ‘economy will slow’ (Forbes) Mortgage demand falls to 22-year low as housing market fuels recession fears (Forbes) Housing market faces growing risk of multi-year meltdown as new home construction slumps (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanponciano/2022/08/23/housing-market-collapse-steepens-new-home-sales-keep-plunging-as-inventory-surges-to-highest-level-since-2009/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos