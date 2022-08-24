Gasoline prices fall 70 straight days in second longest streak since 2005







New York

CNN Business

—

Motorists have something to smile about: A historic drop in gas prices. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen every day since hitting a record high of $5.02 a gallon on June 14. according to AAA. This 70-day streak of falling gas prices is the second longest on record since 2005, Bespoke Investment Group noted in a report titled The Great American Summer of Falling Gas Prices. The national average for regular gasoline fell to $3.89 a gallon on Tuesday, from $4.38 a month ago. Although prices are 73 cents higher than a year ago, the recent drop is significant, especially given the inflation alarm bells triggered by the surge above $5 there. barely two months old. The only longer streak since 2005 lasted 117 days and ended in January 2015, according to Bespoke. Additionally, the percentage drop in gasoline prices so far this month is the steepest at this point in August on record, according to the report. There are a number of factors behind the fall in gasoline prices this summer, and not all of them are positive. First, $5 has proven to be a breaking point for many drivers, with some choosing to drive less. This drop in demand helped balance the market. At the same time, recession fears in the United States and worries about the Chinese economy drove down oil prices, dragging gasoline prices down with them. On the supply side, the Biden administrations’ unprecedented release of emergency oil from the national stockpile has helped reduce pressure on energy prices. At the peak in mid-June, the national regular gas average was up 50% on the year. But after the summer plunge, gasoline prices are now up less than 19% on the year. That’s just one percentage point more than the average year-to-date change for all years since 2005, according to Bespoke. Who would have thought in the spring that at the end of the summer we would have nothing more than an average year in terms of [year-to-date] change in gas prices, Bespoke analysts wrote in the note. The streak of gasoline price declines could end if oil prices continue to rise. After falling to a nearly eight-month low of $86.53 a barrel last week, U.S. crude jumped 3% on Tuesday and climbed back above $93 on signs that OPEC and its allies could act. The Saudi energy minister said Bloomberg News that OPEC+ could be forced to cut production, adding that extreme volatility and lack of liquidity means that the futures market is increasingly disconnected from fundamentals. An OPEC+ supply cut would mark a significant shift from the influential producer group and could push oil prices higher.

