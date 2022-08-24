TC Energys NW gas project set to be rejected due to climate concerns: West Coast attorneys general





Diving Brief: The attorneys general of California, Oregon and Washington on Monday urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reject the proposed $335 million GTN Xpress pipeline expansion proposed by TC Energy subsidiaries, claiming it was against state carbon reduction laws.

Additionally, there is no public need for the pipeline expansion project, even though two gas utilities and a gas marketer have signed contracts for the project’s capacity, attorneys general said in their common repository.

State policies will significantly reduce regional demand for methane, so rising fixed costs for methane infrastructure will hurt consumers in the long term, the attorneys general said. Overview of the dive: The debate over the planned pipeline expansion comes as utility regulators in states like Massachusetts considers the future of their natural gas systems as part of significant efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Also, local governments imposed limits on new gas connections. The GTN Xpress project involves upgrading existing compressor stations to increase the TC Energy pipeline by 250,000 decatherms per day. Cascade Natural Gas, Intermountain Gas Co. and Tourmaline Oil Marketing Corp. agreed to buy Dth 150,000/d from the expanded pipeline under 30-33 year contracts, the AGs noted. The project conflicts with state laws to reduce emissions and switch to renewable energy, and it will worsen environmental damage from climate change by blocking more than 3.47 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions. of carbon (CO2e) per year for at least the next thirty years, the AGs said. In addition, the project would be inadmissibly subsidized by current pipeline customers, a sign that the project is not needed, the AGs said. California, Oregon and Washington are ditching natural gas, which is mostly methane, a move that will free up gas for other uses, like in homes and businesses, according to the AGs. In addition, the three states have taken steps to reduce gas consumption outside of the electricity sector, the AGs said. In light of the climate crisis, the commission should not approve increased gas supply which does not meet an important public need and will worsen the effects of climate change, particularly where alternative energy sources can meet consumers’ energy needs more efficiently, at lower cost and with less environmental risk, the AGs said. Separately, the GAs said a draft environmental impact statement issued by FERC staff was flawed, in part because it did not adequately consider alternatives to the project. In asking FERC to reject the project, the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, which represents four native tribes, says there is no proof the project is necessary, but it may have significant and irreversible effects on the region. FERC staff failed to properly assess projects’ effect on climate, Environmental Protection Agency says in the comments filed Thursday.

