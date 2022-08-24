Vaccines were key to curbing COVID-19 in Europe; Other equally useful measures





Alexander Chudik, Mr. Hashem Pesaran and Alessandro Rebucci

August 23, 2022

Experience in Europe shows that mandatory and voluntary social distancing and economic incentives to increase compliance with emergency measures were key to bringing the viral reproduction number of COVID-19 below 1, indicating that an infected person transmitted the virus to less than one other person. However, no single factor can explain the results obtained.

Of the factors considered, we find that vaccination was the most important in reducing effective transmission rates in 2021, although the other factors contributed to bringing infections under control.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed millions of lives, led to costly government interventions to contain it, and caused unprecedented and widespread economic disruption around the world. The pandemic has now become an infectious disease endemic amid heated debates over the pros and cons of social distancing and other containment policies, particularly in China.

In our recent working paper, on which this article is based, we examine the evolution of virus transmission rates in selected European countries since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. Although the European countries on which we focus have similar transmission patterns at the start of the pandemic, they ended up with quite different results.

We exploit these differences to learn more about the main drivers of effective reproduction numbers. In particular, we take into account factors such as voluntary and government-enforced social distancing, economic support to comply with containment policies, vaccination and virus mutations.

Reproduction numbers, herd immunity and virus transmission rate

A common epidemiological measure to measure the spread of an infectious disease is the effective reproduction number, the R number. It measures the expected new infections of an infected individual.

Over the past two years, this metric has been widely used in the popular press to report on the pandemic. An R number greater than 1 implies that the epidemic is expanding (since a new infection leads to more than one expected secondary infection), while a value less than 1 implies that the epidemic is contracting.

The R number changes over time (and from country to country) due to the decreasing share of susceptible individuals due to immunity after recovery (the so-called herd immunity component) or a change in the underlying effective transmission rate, which in turn may depend on a multitude of factors mitigating viral spread.

Chart 1A shows our estimates of the R number for Western Europe as an aggregate (red line) as well as an implicit model estimate of what the R number would have been without any contribution from herd immunity (blue line dotted line), which we usually refer to the effective transmission rate. This chart documents many variations of six distinct waves (marked by the R number greater than 1) during 202021.

These estimates, however, often mask large differences in outcomes (number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths) between countries, as shown in panels 1B (Spain) and 1C (Poland).

Determinants of effective transmission rate

Using a panel data approach, we exploit both time series and cross-country variations in transmission rate to identify the relative importance of different factors affecting the course of the epidemic in Western Europe.

Changes in the rate of transmission are governed by many factors, both biological and behavioral, such as mutations; social distancing (voluntary or mandatory); government-imposed mobility restrictions and compliance with prescribed measures; and changes in immunity due to vaccination.

We focus on five key factors. To represent social distancing and mandatory incentives, we use the aggregate indices of economic stringency and support compiled by the Oxford Government COVID-19 Response Tracker project for the first two factors.

To assess the potential impact of voluntary social distancing, we allow “threshold effects” (the third factor), which shows how the fear of being infected, fueled by news of an increase in cases, influenced individual precautionary behavior. Vaccine availability and public uptake of vaccination have become more important in 2021. We assess this development by adding the population share of those vaccinated to our panel regressions as a fourth factor.

Our sample ends in November 2021, before the appearance of the dominant omicron variant. To represent important viral mutations during our sampling period, we add the then-dominant delta variant share of sequence-confirmed cases as a fifth factor.

Statistical significance of the determinants of the transmission rate

We find that all the determinants of the transmission rate represented by our variables are statistically highly significant and have the expected signs (Chart 2). Prior to the onset of vaccination, mandatory lockdown policies, incentives to comply, and voluntary behavioral changes resulting from fear of infection were important in driving the R number below 1 over prolonged periods. .

Following the widespread use of vaccination and towards the end of our sampling period in November 2021, we find that the degree of vaccination is the most important factor in the decline in the effective transmission rate.

The delta variant in Spring/Summer 2021 contributed to an increase in the R number of around 1, which is substantial. Our country estimates of the basic reproduction number (defined as the R number in a fully susceptible population in the absence of any mitigation measures) are surprisingly similar across countries, within a narrow range of 5 .1 to 5.5, with a pooled estimate of 5.3. These estimates are much larger than previous estimates found in the literature which range between 3.0 and 4.0.

As with most empirical research, our analysis has limitations largely due to data issues. An elephant in the room is the accuracy of the number of reported infected cases and the measure of mitigating factors used in our study. Infected cases are generally under-reported, possibly by a factor of 2 to about 7, depending on the period and the country concerned.

In our estimates, we accounted for under-reporting of the number of infected cases and found that the results are robust to different assumptions about the magnitude of under-reporting and how it changes over time as availability increases. tests increased.

Our proxy variables are also imperfect measures. Moreover, data availability and the related choice to use aggregated (country-level) data necessitate keeping regression specifications parsimonious, which means that we cannot examine each of the specific containment policies adopted separately.







