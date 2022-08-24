Stock market bear trap: Analysts issue warning after recent rally





Technically, the US stock market has been down for months, as the S&P 500 has fallen 20% since its last peak and officially entered a downward spiral.

Since then, the market seems to have improved. Between the mid-June index low and last week, the S&P 500 rebounded more than 17%, building on several weeks of consistent gains.

But does that mean the bear market is over and it’s time to buy? Maybe not, according to analysts at investment and wealth management firm Glenmede. The recent bounce looks alarmingly similar to historic bear traps, analysts at Glenmede’s corporate investment strategy division wrote in a note to clients on Monday, warning investors that we’ve seen this type of rally before. market, and investors should continue to be cautious about how they interact with this cloudy market. The 17% rally from the June 16 low appears consistent with historical bear market rallies, returning on average more than 17.8% before reversing course and hitting new market lows, the analysts wrote. Glenmede analysts. The bear trap The Glenmedes team identified similar rallies that occurred in four historic bear markets dating back to the past 50 years. Rallies occurred an average of 6.5 times in each bearish period, and 17.8% on average, but in each case the rallies proved to be short-lived and markets quickly reversed to plunge even deeper than their previous low. This is believed to be a so-called bear trap, a pattern that occurs when a stock price incorrectly and misleadingly transitions from a downward spiral to an upward swing. Bear traps can be a dangerous situation for unsuspecting investors, who may be tricked into shorting a stock expecting a prolonged upside, when instead it is on the verge of an even worse downside. Bear traps are similar to another fake market indicator known as a dead cat bounce. The colorful term was invented in the San Jose Mercury Diary in 1986 by financial writer Raymond DeVoe Jr. This applies to stocks or commodities that entered a free fall and then briefly rebounded. If you throw a dead cat from a 50-story building, it may bounce back when it hits the sidewalk. But don’t confuse this rebound with renewed life. It’s still a dead cat, which is how DeVoe described the concept. Last week, UBS chief investment officer Mark Haefele warned investors against continuing the rally in a research note. We anticipate further market volatility ahead and continue to recommend positioning portfolios for resilience in various scenarios, Haefele wrote. Risk of slowdown A deeper market downturn is certainly a possibility that investors should be aware of. The U.S. economy has contracted for two straight quarters this year, according to last month’s GDP reading, a sign that many economists see as an impending recession. As many as 73% of economists polled by the National Association of Business Economics are not very confident or not at all convinced that the Federal Reserve will be able to avoid a recession in the next two years as the central bank is working to reduce soaring inflation through a series of aggressive interest rate hikes, according to a report by the organization this week. Glenmede analysts took a more cautious line in predicting an impending market downturn in their rating. Although an economic recession has not yet been confirmed, the way forward will depend heavily on different outcomes for inflation and interest rates, the analysts wrote. Even the most recent market surge could be about to run out of steam sooner rather than later. The S&P 500 slipped 2% at its open Monday biggest drop for the index since entering bearish territory in mid-June, as investors eagerly await the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting in Jackson Hole this week. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to speak this Friday and could indicate how offensive the monetary policy stance of central banks will be for the foreseeable future.

