Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday, August 23
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, August 16, 2022.
Source: NYSE
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Stocks are trying to rally
Major U.S. stock indexes reported a slightly higher Tuesday open, the morning after a rout that dealt a serious blow to the summer stock market rally. The Dow fell more than 600 points on Monday, while the S&P 500 fell 2.14%. The Nasdaq fell the biggest percentage of the three, 2.55%, to wrap up its worst day since late June. On Tuesday, as investors anticipate what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other central bank officials will say later this week in Jackson Hole, they will also digest a fresh round of retail earnings, including Macy’s and Dick’s. Sporting Goods; and economic data, including new home sales. Follow live market updates here.
2. Primate price action
Charlton Heston and Linda Harrison, alongside Kim Hunter, Roddy McDowall dressed in monkey costumes, in a still-run commercial for the film, ‘Planet of the Apes’, 1968. T(Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)
Silver Screen Collection | MoviePix | Getty Images
It’s a madhouse. AMC, the meme-stock movie theater chain, launched its so-called APE units into the market on Monday, creating an exciting sideshow as investors faced broader market declines. APEs, a new class of stock for AMC investors, effectively act like a dividend and in some ways resemble a stock split. It’s also CEO Adam Aron’s latest attempt to lure meme stock investors who call themselves “monkeys.” AMC shares ended Monday down more than 40%. But, as CNBC’s Jesse Pound points out, the combined value of an AMC share and an APE unit at the close was about 8.7% lower than AMC’s closing price on Friday.
3. Zoom back
Video call platform Zoom on Monday slashed its full-year revenue and profit outlook, citing shifts in shopping habits. The company, which was a pandemic favorite as people worked from home and parents kept in touch from afar, has seen its revenue growth slow as more employees call back staff to work in their offices and people go out again. “We have put in place initiatives focused on building new online subscriptions, which showed promise early on but were not enough to overcome the macroeconomic dynamics of the quarter,” the company’s chief financial officer told reporters on Monday. analysts on a conference call.
4. ‘Dragon’ arrives hot
Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” a prequel to “Game of Thrones.”
Discovery of Warner Bros.
Even after the final season of “Game of Thrones” suffered so much backlash among fans and critics, audiences were still thrilled to watch the first episode of HBO’s new prequel series, “House of the Dragon.” Sunday night. HBO said Monday night that the premiere had nearly 10 million viewers on its traditional cable service and HBO Max streaming platform, making it the most-watched series debut in network history. This marks a huge victory for HBO’s newly merged parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery and its CEO, David Zaslav. WBD is in a period of upheaval as it aims to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ next year, while cutting costs and reshaping the overall business, which also includes CNN and production studio Warner Bros.
5. A former Apple engineer pleads guilty
An aerial view of Apple Park is seen in Cupertino, California, the United States, October 28, 2021.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
An ex-An Apple employee who allegedly stole trade secrets about the tech giant’s automotive division pleaded guilty on Monday, four years after he was arrested while trying to travel to China. The engineer, Xiaolang Zhang, faces up to 10 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for November. The former employee was accused of uploading files to Apple’s silent car project, including a document containing schematics of a circuit board for a possible self-driving vehicle. Another former Apple employee is also charged with similar crimes: Jizhong Chen, a US citizen who also planned to visit China, did not plead guilty and is also represented by Zhang’s lawyer.
CNBC’s Samantha Subin, Jesse Pound, Jordan Novet, Sarah Whitten and Kif Leswing contributed to this report.
|
