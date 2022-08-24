Connect with us

Business

Indian stock markets: why are foreigners in buy mode again?

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


According to stock market data, foreigners have invested $6.4 billion in Indian stocks since the start of July, after selling more than $27 billion in the previous six months.

Domestic investors bought more than $30 billion worth of stocks in the first half, which helped support the market. But this month, foreign investors have picked up the slack, pouring in more than $5 billion in hopes that Indian companies will post stronger profits and that a drop in crude oil prices will help reduce the government’s deficit. current account of the country.

Analysts also expect the return of foreign money to Indian stock and bond markets to help the rupiah find some respite, after falling more than 6.7% against the dollar this year.

Since mid-June, India’s main stock index has jumped 11.5%, which compares to the MSCI World Index’s 6% gain and the MSCI Emerging Market Index’s 2.8% decline. .

“Foreigners have clearly underestimated how India will tackle the pandemic and the post-pandemic economic recovery has been robust in an uncertain global environment,” said Neha Pathak, investment specialist for equities. Indian companies at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

“With well-developed and robust stock markets, which have generated excellent returns, Indian equities will be hard for any global investor to ignore.”

Despite a lackluster earnings performance in the June quarter, several companies expressed confidence that lower commodity prices will bolster their margins in the coming quarters.

Leading companies like Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors have signaled in recent reports that falling commodity prices from scorching levels will help improve margins in the coming quarters.

Aishvarya Dadheech, fund manager at Ambit Asset Management, said Indian equities would be supported by strong earnings momentum and subdued inflation.

“Earnings growth is going to be much better compared to other emerging markets. So the deep cuts in FII (foreign institutional investor) ownership will reverse from here.”

According to data from Refinitiv, Indian large and mid cap net profits are expected to grow by 18.9% in 2023, the highest rate in Asia.

Some foreign fund managers are also diverting money from China, where stocks have been hit by an economic slowdown, fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 and a crisis in the real estate sector.

According to a report by BofA Global Research, the allocation of emerging markets funds to India increased to 19.7% in July from 18.1% in June, while the allocation to China fell to 36, 2% versus 39.4%.

While China and the rest of the world face growth challenges, India stands out with better earnings and GDP expectations, said Amit Sachdeva, research analyst at HSBC.

The rupee has also performed better than some of its emerging market counterparts recently. Over the past month, the rupee has fallen just 0.03%, while the Chinese yuan, South African rand and Malaysian ringgit have fallen 1.43%, 0.92% and 0.74 % respectively.

Domestic and Foreign Institutional Investments in Indian Markets

Show full picture

Domestic and Foreign Institutional Investments in Indian Markets

Morgan Stanley expects Asian economies such as India and Indonesia, which focus on domestic demand, to be more resilient than those that rely on exports, as slowing demand from developed countries affects shipments.

“We continue to be constructive on India, Indonesia and the Philippines as they are well positioned to generate domestic demand alpha,” the brokerage said.

DECLINE IN DOMESTIC INVESTMENTS

At the same time, domestic investors in India reduced their positions in August, attracted by a rise in bank deposit rates which provide them with risk-free money.

The data showed domestic investors have sold $773 million worth of Indian stocks so far this month.

However, some analysts have said the slowdown in domestic investment may just be a miss. According to the BofA report, domestic investments through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), in which investors invest money every month, remain robust. Monthly inflows have jumped to over $1.5 billion in each of the past 10 months.

“Domestic investors can reduce some (positions). They have been buyers across the board this year,” said Dadheech of Ambit Asset Management.

“Selling them won’t have a negative impact on the market because they won’t go gaga selling.”

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking events and the latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

To subscribe to Mint Bulletins

* Enter a valid email

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/india-stock-markets-why-are-foreigners-back-in-buying-mode-11661310516629.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: