Stock market today – 08/23: Stocks end lower, dollar bounces back amid global recession concerns

Stocks ended lower on Tuesday, after Wall Street’s worst one-day drop in two months, as investors continued to favor defensive stocks and risk-free assets amid growing fears of a global recession.

As economic activity slows in Europe as the cost of living crisis intensifies and China struggles to revive growth in its desire to completely wipe out Covid infections from the world’s largest economy, the Investors are beginning to worry that a second-half recovery is likely to remain elusive.

PMI data from Europe underscored that concern, with a key reading of economic activity in August falling to 49.2 points and firmly below the 50 point mark that separates growth from contraction for the second consecutive month. .

It was a similar story in Britain, where warnings of hyper-inflation heading into the winter months were compounded by a slump in activity in August that threatens recession in the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The readings, along with soaring energy prices linked to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, pushed investors into the safe haven of the US dollar, pushing the greenback to new 20-year highs against the US dollar. euro and a basket of world currencies comparable to the dollar.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currency pairs, traded at a two-decade high of 109.14 at the start of New York trading as the euro slipped below parity with the dollar for only the second time since 2002.

The index fell to 108.189, however, after a much weaker-than-expected reading for new home sales in July, which fell 12.6%, the lowest in six years, and the pace of growth in the PMI the slower since February of last year.

Nonetheless, the strong dollar appears to be adding another layer of cost to struggling European and Asian economies as the colder months approach, as the cost of purchasing energy supplies – priced in US dollars – continues to increase.

At the same time, the greenback’s surge in 2022 has added a significant headwind to U.S. corporate earnings growth as repatriating profits overseas – crucial for the tech sector – becomes more costly. In fact, Morgan Stanley analysts recently calculated that a one-percentage-point gain for the greenback shaves about 0.5 percentage points off S&P 500 earnings.

Curiously, the relative outperformance of the US economy has domestic investors more concerned about the pace of inflation and the Fed’s short-term response than the risks of a 2022 recession.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a five-week high of 3.055% at the start of trade in New York, as investors continue to tinker with bets on a 75 basis point rise in treasury rates. the Fed next month in Washington. The yield on the 2-year notes was pegged at 3.325% ahead of a $44 billion auction later in the session.

CME Group’s FedWatch tool pegs that chance at 54.5%, down from around 49.5% yesterday, but much will be clarified when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Jackson Hole symposium more late this week.

In the meantime, however, the market’s key volatility indicator, the VIX index, is up sharply and trading at a multi-week high of 23.6 points ahead of Tuesday’s session.

In overseas markets, Europe’s Stoxx 600 was down 0.38% at the close of trading in Frankfurt, as investors bet the bleak reading of economic activity could dampen some of the European Central Bank’s recent hawkish tone. Overnight in Asia, the region-wide MSCI fell 0.63% as markets approached the close after last night’s selloff on Wall Street.

At home, the S&P 500 ended down 0.22%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154 points, 0.47%, to 32,909. The tech-focused Nasdaq finished flat .

Focus on video communications (ZM) Shares fell 16.5% after video conferencing specialists cut sales and full-year profit forecasts after weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shares jumped 12.1% after the cloud-focused cybersecurity group’s fourth-quarter earnings were stronger than expected and a strong near-term outlook for security spending.

Macy’s (M) shares also rose 3.7% after the retailer posted better-than-expected second-quarter profits while cutting its full-year profit forecast amid a prolonged impact of inflation on spending national discretionaries.