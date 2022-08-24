Dow Jones Futures Rise: what to do after the stock market crash; Upcoming Powell speech

Dow Jones futures were higher after Monday’s stock market plunge ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole on Friday.







X









Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Enlarge video (ZM) were the main drivers of earnings after Monday’s close. Palo Alto shares jumped more than 7% on better-than-expected results, while Zoom shares plunged more than 7% in extended trade after slashing its profit and sales outlook for the year .

stock market today

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite sold 2.55%. And the small-cap Russell 2000 fell 2.1%.

Overview of the US stock market today Index Symbol Price loss of profit % To change Dow Jones (0 MONEY) 33065.52 -641.22 -1.90 S&P500 (0S&P5) 4138.37 -90.11 -2.13 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 12381.57 -323.65 -2.55 Russell 2000 (IWM) 190.65 -4.00 -2.05 INN 50 (FFTY) 28.91 -0.17 -0.58 Last Updated: 4:28 PM ET 08/22/2022

Among listed index funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 2.1% and the SPDR S&P 500 (TO SPY) fell 1.7%.

VE Giant You’re here (TSLA) slipped 2.3% on Monday. Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) slipped 2.3% and 2.9%, respectively, in the current stock market.

Take our anonymous survey and tell IBD which features are most important for online brokers

In the continued decline of the stock market, Albemarle (ALB), Arista Networks (sides), Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) and Costco (COST) as well as Dow Jones stocks Coke (IS), Merck (M.K.R.) and McDonald’s (MCD) are among the best stocks to buy and watch.

Albemarle is an IBD ranking title. Arista and Axcelis were featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column.

Dow Jones Futures Today: Treasury Yields, Oil Prices, Powell’s Speech

Ahead of Tuesday’s open, Dow Jones futures, as well as S&P 500 futures, were up 0.1% each relative to fair value, while futures on the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.2%. Remember that overnight action on Dow Jones futures and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular trading session.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit 3.03% on Monday, extending last week’s jump. The 10-year Treasury yield is above the 3% level for the first time since July 21. Meanwhile, US oil prices edged higher, with West Texas Intermediate futures trading near $91 a barrel.

Fed Chief Powell will deliver a speech Friday on the central bank’s economic outlook from Jackson Hole, Wyo. The Fed has raised interest rates this year in an effort to lower inflation and signaled that further increases are to come.

Last week’s Fed minutes appeared to push back market expectations for a dovish pivot, which had already helped spark a six-week stock market rally after the June 14-15 meeting. around 56% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike September 21. A week ago, there was a 39% chance.

Futures: 5 sets EV near buy points; Apple carving handle

What to do in the current stock market downturn

The stock market’s decline continued on Monday as major equity indices sold off sharply, ending near session lows.

As the market shows more and more signs of continued weakness, investors should play more defense with existing positions. This doesn’t mean you should run away to the money entirely, but make sure your gains don’t evaporate and be quick to exit losing trades.

Still, the overall trend remains bullish, so keep an eye out for stocks that are holding up best during the current stock market weakness. An easy way to identify stock market leadership is to use the relative strength line. A strong RS line as the stock market struggles is a strong technical indicator.

Monday’s The Big Picture column commented: “Sellers came back from the weekend with a big appetite, sending stock indices to a second straight day of heavy losses. After the two-session rout, investors have reason to make some defensive adjustments.”

If you are new to IBD, consider taking a look at its stock trading system and CAN SLIM basics. Recognizing chart patterns is one of the keys to investing guidelines. IBD offers a wide range of growth stock listings, such as Rankingand Swing Trader.

Investors can also create watchlists, find companies near a buy point, or develop custom screens on IBD MarketSmith.

Five Dow Jones stocks to watch now

Dow Jones stocks to watch: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Merck

Dow Jones soda giant Coca Cola is building a flat base that has a buy point of 67.30. A handle entry at 65.14 is also in play. Shares fell below their anticipated entry on Monday’s 1.5% decline.

Shares of McDonald’s are trading below an entry of 265.56 cup with handle after Monday’s 1.35% drop.

Merck builds a flat base, a pattern that shows a buy point of 95.82. Shares remain above their 50-day line amid Monday’s 1% decline, according to chart analysis from IBD MarketSmith.

MRK Stock shows a solid 94 out of a perfect IBD composite score of 99, according to theIBD inventory check.Investors can use the IBD Composite Rating to easily assess the quality of a stock’s fundamental and technical metrics.

4 growth stocks to watch in the currentrStock market rally

Top stocks to watch: Albemarle, Arista, Axcelis, Costco

Equity and lithium producer IBD Leaderboard Albemarle is in the buy range after Monday’s resumption of a big cup with the handle’s buy point of 273.78. The 5% buy zone rises to 287.47. In the previous weeks, shares have moved above a smaller cup with the 250.25 buy point of the handle.

Arista Networks, one of last week’s IBD 50 Stocks To Watch picks, continues to rise off the right side of a double-bottom base that offers a buy point of 143.67. With the stock around 11% from the current entry, look for a handle to offer a more risk-optimal buying point. Arista’s RS line has been trending higher and is approaching a new high. ANET shares fell 2.2% on Monday.

Retail giant Costco returned its cup with the handle’s buy point of 552.81 on Monday, down 1.6%. Wait for a bullish resumption of the entry before buying stocks.

Chip equipment maker Axcelis Technologies continues to build a mug with handle that offers a buy point of 79.93, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. The stock fell 4.8% on Monday.

Join IBD experts as they analyze the top stocks of the current stock market rally on IBD Live

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock fell 2.3% on Friday, extending a losing streak to five sessions. Shares of the electric vehicle giant are meeting strong resistance around their 200-day line.

Tesla stock is about 30% off its 52-week high. Its 3-for-1 stock split is scheduled for Wednesday.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple shares sold off 2.3% on Monday as the stock continues to build the right side of a cut base that has a buy point of 179.71. Another interpretation could be a large double bottom that dates back to January. Either way, the point of purchase is the same. The last three days of losses could be the first part of a potential handful, which would offer a lower entry.

On the upside, the stock’s relative strength line is holding new highs, indicating strong stock market outperformance.

Microsoft fell 2.9% on Friday, extending a losing streak to five sessions and moving further away from its 200-day line.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Top growth stocks to buy and watch

Learn to Time the Market with IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find the best long-term investments with IBD’s long-term leaders

MarketSmith: research, charts, data and coaching in one place

How to Research Growth Stocks: Why This IBD Tool Simplifies Finding the Best Stocks