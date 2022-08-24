Business
Stock market holding firm after Monday’s sell-off; Chevron, leader CAT Dow Jones; Tesla wins before stock split
Small caps led a mixed performance for the stock market on Tuesday afternoon. Chevron (CLC) and caterpillar (CAT) outperformed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
X
A solid report on the benefits of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has lifted several security software names to the Nasdaq 100, including Z-scale (SZ) and CrowdStrike (CRUD), but both stocks are still in pronounced downtrends.
Palo Alto Networks topped its 200-day moving average after the security software giant reported a 49% increase in quarterly profit. Revenue increased 27% to $1.55 billion. The company also declared a 3-for-1 stock split.
At the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude oil futures rose more than 3% to $93.37 a barrel, on rising hopes of a production cut at the next meeting of the OPEC in early September.
Several oil and gas stocks made notable moves in the MarketSmith Growth 250, including Ranger Oil (ROCC), SM Energy (SM), western oil (OXY) and State resources (CITIZENS).
How to know it’s time to sell your favorite stock
ROCC has moved past its recent high of 38.80, but is still trading well below the buy point of 42.76. This means that overhead supply could still be an issue for the stock. Meanwhile, OXY stock hit an all-time high after giving a buy signal last week, when it broke above a handle entry of 66.26.
stock market today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.4%, weighed down by weakness in Home deposit (HD).
HD stock edged closer to its 200-day moving average last week after reporting earnings. But the stock has been under selling pressure ever since.
Dow Jones Stocks UnitedHealth Group (A H) and Procter & Gamble (PG) also lagged on a poor day overall for healthcare stocks.
The S&P 500 fell slightly by 0.1%, driven by the good performance of Halliburton (HAL), water company. (WHAT) and Schlumberger (SLB).
The Russell 2000 Small Cap Index and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1%.
Volume was lower on the NYSE and Nasdaq, compared to the same time Monday.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.04%.
Get alerts on stocks close to buy points with leaderboard
You’re here (TSLA) increased by 2.5%. The action will be split 3 for 1 after the closing bell on Wednesday.
Nvidia (NVDA) and Splunk (SPLK) also outperformed in Tuesday’s stock market. Both report earnings on Wednesday after the close, as well as Snowflake (SNOW) and Selling power (RCMP).
All eyes on the Fed
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday.
The speech might stir the markets, but he was very transparent about the Fed’s plan to bring down inflation. For now, fed funds futures traders believe there is a 52.5% chance of a 50 basis point hike at the September meeting.
New home sales in July fell more than expected while the Richmond Fed’s manufacturing index contracted more than expected, reducing the chance of a 75 basis point rise.
Inside of INN 50, Celsius (CELH) broke above a buy point of 109.84 after a strong test of its 21-day exponential moving average. The shares jumped about 10%.
Sentiment has been positive around Celsius since the company signed a big distribution deal with PepsiCo (DYNAMISM). PepsiCo has also invested $550 million in the beverage maker.
Follow Ken Shreve on Twitter @IBD_KShreve for more stock market analysis and information.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Top growth stocks to buy and watch
Learn to Time the Market with IBD’s ETF Market Strategy
Find the best long-term investments with IBD’s long-term leaders
MarketSmith: research, charts, data and coaching in one place
How to Research Growth Stocks: Why This IBD Tool Simplifies Finding the Best Stocks
|
Sources
2/ https://www.investors.com/market-trend/stock-market-today/stock-market-holds-firm-after-monday-selloff-chevron-cat-lead-dow-jones-tesla-gains-stock-split/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]