Stock market holding firm after Monday’s sell-off; Chevron, leader CAT Dow Jones; Tesla wins before stock split

Small caps led a mixed performance for the stock market on Tuesday afternoon. Chevron (CLC) and caterpillar (CAT) outperformed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.







A solid report on the benefits of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has lifted several security software names to the Nasdaq 100, including Z-scale (SZ) and CrowdStrike (CRUD), but both stocks are still in pronounced downtrends.

Palo Alto Networks topped its 200-day moving average after the security software giant reported a 49% increase in quarterly profit. Revenue increased 27% to $1.55 billion. The company also declared a 3-for-1 stock split.

At the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude oil futures rose more than 3% to $93.37 a barrel, on rising hopes of a production cut at the next meeting of the OPEC in early September.

Several oil and gas stocks made notable moves in the MarketSmith Growth 250, including Ranger Oil (ROCC), SM Energy (SM), western oil (OXY) and State resources (CITIZENS).

How to know it’s time to sell your favorite stock

ROCC has moved past its recent high of 38.80, but is still trading well below the buy point of 42.76. This means that overhead supply could still be an issue for the stock. Meanwhile, OXY stock hit an all-time high after giving a buy signal last week, when it broke above a handle entry of 66.26.

stock market today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.4%, weighed down by weakness in Home deposit (HD).

HD stock edged closer to its 200-day moving average last week after reporting earnings. But the stock has been under selling pressure ever since.

Dow Jones Stocks UnitedHealth Group (A H) and Procter & Gamble (PG) also lagged on a poor day overall for healthcare stocks.

The S&P 500 fell slightly by 0.1%, driven by the good performance of Halliburton (HAL), water company. (WHAT) and Schlumberger (SLB).

The Russell 2000 Small Cap Index and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1%.

Volume was lower on the NYSE and Nasdaq, compared to the same time Monday.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.04%.

Get alerts on stocks close to buy points with leaderboard

You’re here (TSLA) increased by 2.5%. The action will be split 3 for 1 after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Nvidia (NVDA) and Splunk (SPLK) also outperformed in Tuesday’s stock market. Both report earnings on Wednesday after the close, as well as Snowflake (SNOW) and Selling power (RCMP).

All eyes on the Fed

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday.

The speech might stir the markets, but he was very transparent about the Fed’s plan to bring down inflation. For now, fed funds futures traders believe there is a 52.5% chance of a 50 basis point hike at the September meeting.

New home sales in July fell more than expected while the Richmond Fed’s manufacturing index contracted more than expected, reducing the chance of a 75 basis point rise.

Inside of INN 50, Celsius (CELH) broke above a buy point of 109.84 after a strong test of its 21-day exponential moving average. The shares jumped about 10%.

Sentiment has been positive around Celsius since the company signed a big distribution deal with PepsiCo (DYNAMISM). PepsiCo has also invested $550 million in the beverage maker.

Follow Ken Shreve on Twitter @IBD_KShreve for more stock market analysis and information.

