London Stock Exchange-backed Nivaura Raises $11M to Automate Capital Market Issuance – Ledger Insights

Capital Markets Automation Startup Nivaura raised a $9.4m ($11m) funding round at a post-money valuation of £25m ($29.4m). The company recently partnered with Natwest for a bond issue using the London Stock Exchange’s DCM FLow platform, powered by Nivaura. Its technology involves smart legal documents, digital term sheets, and the workflow to come to an agreement.
The Nivaura solution is often used in conjunction with blockchain. Earlier this year, Natwest and Nivaura participated in a trial of blockchain-based settlement platform Fnality backed by 16 institutions.
The latest financing is at a significantly reduced valuation of 7.66 per share compared to the 2019 financing by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) at 18.78 and a valuation of 22.32 last year. Following the latest financing, which increased the number of outstanding shares by more than 50%, founder Avtar Sehra’s stake fell below 25%.
When the LSEG investment was revealed in 2019, an overall funding round of $20 million was announced. However, at this point, the exchange group has only invested $2.5 million ($2.9 million) and we believe it contributed $300,000 to $3 million in funding last year. Before the last share issue, LSEG held a stake of just over 7%.
For the year ending December 2020, Nivaura lost 4.6 million ($5.4 million) based on revenue of nearly 500,000 ($590,000). LSEG’s DCM Flow platform launched in 2021.
Nivaura’s latest funding has yet to be officially announced with data based on statutory filings. The startup did not respond to our questions in time for publication.