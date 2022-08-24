Dow Jones Falls After Stock Market Falls; Zoom video dives into earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Tuesday morning as the market looked for a foothold after Monday’s stock plunge. Security software names rallied after a strong quarterly report from Palo Alto Networks. Zoom Video stock fell nearly 14% in early trading after slashing its earnings and sales outlook for the year.







X









Dick’s sport Goods (SDKs), JD.com (J.D.), Macy’s (M), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Enlarge video (ZM) were the main drivers of earnings on Tuesday.

Shares of DKS rose about 3% while shares of JD.com rebounded more than 2%. Macy’s stock rose 1.9% as Palo Alto shares jumped more than 10% on better-than-expected results. Palo Alto results sparked major early moves CrowdStrike (CRUD), Z-scale (SZ) and Okta (OKTA).

Leader in electric vehicles You’re here (TSLA) rose 0.5% on Tuesday morning ahead of Wednesday’s stock split. Elsewhere, technology leaders from Dow Jones Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) were mixed after the stock market opened today.

In the current stock market downturn, Albemarle (ALB), Arista Networks (sides), Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) and Costco (COST) as well as Dow Jones stocks Amgen (AMGN) and McDonald’s (MCD) are among the best stocks to buy and watch.

Costco stocks have been added to the IBD classification following last week’s breakout move. Arista and Axcelis were featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column.

Dow Jones Today: Treasury Yields, Oil Prices, Powell’s Speech

Early Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.25% in morning trade.

Among exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) rose 0.25%, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) increased slightly in early trading.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.01% early Tuesday, after Monday’s continued jump. The 10-year Treasury yield is above the 3% level for the first time since July 21.

Oil stocks helped support the Dow Jones and S&P 500. U.S. oil prices rose on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said recent market volatility could cause OPEC+ to cut the amount of oil it produces, according to Bloomberg. Last week’s losses saw West Texas Intermediate futures hit their lowest level since January. WTI futures rose 1.7% early Tuesday, trading near $92 a barrel.

Fed Chief Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on the central bank’s economic outlook Friday from Jackson Hole, Wyo. The Fed has raised interest rates this year in an attempt to bring down inflation, but has sent more and more mixed signals on the rises to come.

Last week’s Fed minutes appeared to push back market expectations for a dovish pivot, following a six-week stock market rally following the June 14-15 meeting. The markets place a around 56% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike September 21. A week ago, there was a 39% chance.

Stock market downturn

On Monday, the stock market ended with heavy losses, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite selling 2.55%.

Monday’s The Big Picture column commented: “Sellers came back from the weekend with a big appetite, sending stock indices to a second straight day of heavy losses. After the two-session rout, investors have reason to make some defensive adjustments.”

If you are new to IBD, consider taking a look at its stock trading system and CAN SLIM basics. Recognizing chart patterns is one of the keys to investing guidelines. IBD offers a wide range of growth stock listings, such as Rankingand Swing Trader.

Investors can also create watchlists, find companies near a buy point, or develop custom screens on IBD MarketSmith.

Five Dow Jones stocks to watch now

Dow Jones stocks to watch: Amgen, McDonald’s

Dow Jones biotech stock Amgen is building a flat base that has a buy point of 258.55, amid a strong biotech performance so far this year. An early entry at 253.87 is also in play. For now, stocks are holding above their 50-day line despite Monday’s 1.6% decline. The stock traded slightly lower early Tuesday.

AMGN Action shows a solid 92 out of a perfect IBD composite score of 99, according to theIBD inventory check.Investors can use the IBD Composite Rating to easily assess the quality of a stock’s fundamental and technical metrics.

Shares of McDonald’s are trading just below a handle entry of 265.56 cup after Monday’s losses, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. MCD shares fell slightly on Tuesday morning.

4 most important growth stocks to buy and watch in the currentrStock market rally

Top stocks to watch: Albemarle, Arista, Axcelis, Costco

Lithium producer Albemarle is in the buy range after resuming a big cup on Monday with the handle’s buy point of 273.78. The 5% buy zone rises to 287.47. In the previous weeks, shares have moved above a smaller cup with the 250.25 buy point of the handle. The stock was up 1% on Tuesday morning.

Arista Networks, one of last week’s IBD 50 Stocks To Watch picks, continues to rise off the right side of a double-bottom base that offers a buy point of 143.67. With the stock around 11% from the current entry, look for a handle to offer a more risk-optimal buying point. Arista’s RS line has been trending higher and is approaching a new high. ANET shares fell 1.1% early Tuesday.

IBD Leaderboard Costco stock on Monday shed its buy point of 552.81 buy a mug with handle and fell 1.6%. Wait for a bullish resumption of the entry before buying stocks. Shares fell slightly early on Tuesday.

Chip equipment maker Axcelis Technologies continues to build a mug with handle that offers a buy point of 79.93, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. The stock rose 0.7% on Tuesday morning.

Join IBD experts as they analyze the top stocks of the current stock market rally on IBD Live

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock fell 2.3% on Friday, extending a losing streak to five sessions. Shares of the electric vehicle giant rose 0.5% on Tuesday morning, looking to rebound from steep losses in recent sessions.

Tesla stock struggled to overcome resistance around its 200-day line. Tesla is about 30% off its 52-week high. Its 3-for-1 stock split is scheduled for Wednesday.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple shares sold off 2.3% on Monday as the stock continues to build the right side of a cut base that has a buy point of 179.71. Another interpretation could be a large double bottom that dates back to January. Either way, the point of purchase is the same. The last three days of losses could be the first part of a potential handful, which would offer a lower entry.

On the upside, the stock’s relative strength line is holding new highs, indicating strong stock market outperformance. Shares rose 0.3% on Tuesday morning.

Microsoft fell 2.9% on Monday, extending a five-session losing streak and moving further away from its long-term 200-day line. The stock lost 0.1% early Tuesday.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Top growth stocks to buy and watch

Learn to Time the Market with IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find the best long-term investments with IBD’s long-term leaders

MarketSmith: research, charts, data and coaching in one place

How to Research Growth Stocks: Why This IBD Tool Simplifies Finding the Best Stocks