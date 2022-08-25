Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,021.38, up 36.03 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 42 cents, or 0.95%, to $44.85 on 13.4 million shares. UEX Corp. (TSX: UEX). Materials. Up seven cents, or 16.47%, to 49.5 cents on 9.4 million shares. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO). Financial. Down 13 cents, or 0.40%, to $32.69 on 7.1 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Down nine cents, or 0.39%, to $23.19 on 7.1 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up five cents, or 1.92%, to $2.65 on 6.3 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 69 cents, or 0.95%, to $73.36 on 5.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ). Up $7.25, or 24.01%, to $37.44. Rio Tinto has raised its bid for the 49% stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. that he does not already have. Turquoise Hill holds a majority stake in the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Under the new proposal, Rio Tinto is offering $40 in cash per Turquoise Hill share. The offer is up from an earlier offer of $34 per share rejected by Turquoise Hill. Turquoise Hill acknowledged the new offer and said the company’s special board committee is reviewing the proposal. The company said shareholders do not need to take action on the proposal at this time. Turquoise Hill owns a 66% interest in the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia. Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian public entity, owns the remaining 34%. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Down $3.29, or 2.6%, at $123.20. Rising interest rates boosted RBC earnings in the third quarter, but the benefits were offset by a sharp pullback in financial markets and deteriorating economic outlook that higher borrowing costs also triggered. The bank, Canada’s largest, reported net income of $3.6 billion for the quarter ended July 31, down from a profit of $4.3 billion in the same quarter last year. , as it booked provisions for potential loan losses and took a hit on a loan. reduction in subscription due to market conditions. National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA). Down 87 cents, or 0.94%, at $91.46. National Bank of Canada said its third-quarter profit fell from a year ago as it was hit by higher provisions for credit losses due to a less favorable economic outlook. The Montreal bank said Wednesday it had net income of $826 million or $2.35 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, down from $839 million or $2.36 per diluted share it a year ago. Revenues totaled $2.4 billion, compared to $2.3 billion in the same quarter last year. Provisions for credit losses were $57 million for the quarter, compared with a reversal of provisions for credit losses of $43 million a year earlier. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 24, 2022. The Canadian Press

