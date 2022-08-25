Stock market today-8/24: Stocks end higher as global growth outlook darkens and dollar eases





Updated 4:15 PM EST Stocks ended higher on Wednesday as Treasury bond yields rose and the dollar eased against its currency counterparts as investors continued to worry about the outlook for a prolonged global slowdown. while closely monitoring comments from Federal Reserve officials ahead of its annual retreat in Jackson Hole later this week. Bets on another 75 basis point hike in Fed rates, after two similar hikes in June and July, essentially sit at 54.5%, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch as investors see easing inflationary pressures and weakening growth slowing the central bank’s policy trajectory. This view was backed up yesterday by data showing a sharp decline in economic activity over the month of August, with S&P Global’s Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Index hitting the lowest levels since May 2020. , a massive drop in new home sales, which has fallen the most in six and a half years. Mortgage demand is also declining rapidly, falling to its lowest level in 22 years – down 83% from the same period last year – according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association on Wednesday. Minnesota Fed Chairman Neel Kashkari, however, said late Tuesday his biggest concern was that “if we get it wrong and the markets get it wrong and inflation is much more priced in, at a much higher level , than we like it, so we’re going to have to be more aggressive” to bring it down. The hawkish outlook is keeping the US dollar high against its global peers, although the dollar index fell 0.01% in New York to change hands at 108.61. Treasury bond yields, which fell after a strong $44 billion 2-year note auction yesterday, have started to rise again, with the 10-year paper trading at a five-month high of 3.111% . Global growth prospects also continue to darken amid an energy crisis in Europe that is exacerbated by disruptions to Russia’s natural gas supply and China’s continued struggle to enforce its zero-zero policies. Covid” on the world’s second largest economy without tipping it into contraction. Scroll to continue In overseas markets, the European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.16% in Frankfurt, while overnight in Asia, the regional MSCI fell 0.55% and the Japanese Nikkei 225 ended down 0.16%. 0.45%. Global oil prices rose on Wednesday as traders feared a warning from Saudi Arabia earlier this week could lead to OPEC production cuts when the cartel meets in Vienna early next month . WTI futures for September delivery, which are closely tied to U.S. gas prices, rose $1.55 to $95.29 a barrel. Brent crude contracts for October, the global price benchmark, rose $1.38 to $100.61 a gallon. The measures partly triggered the first overnight rise in U.S. domestic diesel prices since mid-June, according to data from the American Automobile Association, with the national average rising by half a cent to $4.977 per gallon. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended up 0.29%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 59 points, or 0.18%, to 32,969. The tech-focused Nasdaq rose 0.29%. 0.41%. real money Elevate your portfolio Get actionable market insights from a team of experts who invest, trade and manage money for a living Daily Market Commentary

Actionable Trading Ideas

investment advice Learn more Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Shares posted a modest gain ahead of its closely watched second-quarter results after the closing bell as investors focused on the chipmaker’s gaming sector outlook after a negative pre-announcement earlier this month. Bed, bath and beyond (BBBY) Shares jumped 18% following a report suggesting the home retailer and meme stock favorite had secured a loan deal that would bolster its balance sheet. Nordström (JWN) Shares, meanwhile, fell nearly 20% after the struggling retailer cut its full-year profit forecast after a mixed set of second-quarter earnings and a slowdown in consumer spending in the UK. summer months are approaching.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestreet.com/markets/stock-market-today-8-24-stocks-edge-lower-as-global-outlook-dims The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos