What is the closing bell in stock market terminology and why is it important





Coming from the tradition of one of the largest stock exchanges in the world, the New York Stock Exchange, the closing bell is not a real bell in India, but refers to the post-trade closing report that is generated every day. .

Bombay Stock Exchange. PTI file

A bell signifies the start and end of many activities. For most people interested in trading and the stock market, the closing bell signifies the end of the trading session for the day. Coming from the tradition of one of the largest stock exchanges in the world, the New York Stock Exchange, the closing bell is not a true bell at BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India. The bell closing ceremony at the NYSE marks the end of the trading day and can be heard everywhere. While most, if not all, exchanges use the term to signify the end of the trading day, most exchanges don't ring a bell of any kind. In India, the closing bell also refers to the post-trade closing report that is generated every day. With both Indian exchanges closing trading at 3:30 p.m. every trading session (apart from muhurat trading sessions), the report is generated in the evening. The report is an essential tool for investors and traders as it tracks the major gainers and losers of the day, along with explanations of major trends. The report is created by various stockbrokers, analysts and investment institutions. The report enables investors to understand both domestic and global signals that impact market movements. As the experts create the report, retail investors are able to gather a lot of information from these reports and modify their short-term investment strategy accordingly. Reading these reports also allows investors to learn more about the stock market and segments in general. More importantly, the closing report highlights the major trends that are likely to affect the market in the coming days. This allows investors to prepare for the changes that will be seen in the next trading session.

