By Charles Snee

Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers will offer just over 1,600 lots of United States stamps and select stamps and postal history from around the world at a sale to be held September 13-14 at its gallery in Teaneck, NJ

One of the most eye-catching features is an unusual mistake on a US 29¢ stamp issued in 1992 to recognize the bicentennial of the New York Stock Exchange. The stamp was intended to look like a small stock certificate.

The two-day auction will be spread over four sessions, with sessions each day at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Highlights of the sale include graded U.S. stamps, proofs and essays from the popular 1869 U.S. Illustrated Issue, a collection of rare plate blocks, flight covers and U.S. possessions, according to Cherrystone.

“There are rarities from Bolivia, China, including a reverse room of the classics, France and the French colonies, with better Zanzibar, Britain and the British Commonwealth,” Cherrystone said.

Name collections that will cross the Cherrystone auction block include the Leslie Rose collection of Germany and colonies, and the Imants Timma collection of stamps and covers from Latvia.

The sale also includes an impressive and long-overlooked collection from Imperial Russia, according to Cherrystone.

“Brought to the United States just after World War II, this newly discovered collection includes the remarkable unused pair of Russia Number One with original eraser, a splendid collection of proofs and essays (including a collection of 140 Romanov proofs different) and many more,” said Cherrystone.

Fans of modern American errors will have two well-known inverts to bid on.

The first of these errors is the 1979 $1 Rush Lamp and Candle Holder stamp with the engraved brown omitted (Scott 1610c). Collectors call this error the CIA Invert because it was discovered in a sub-post office in McLean, Virginia by an on-duty CIA employee.

Cherrystone offers both a hingeless single nine and a hingeless nine block of four from the CIA Invert. The first bids for these lots are $14,000 and $55,000 respectively.

The Scott Specialized catalog of United States stamps and envelopes values ​​a single mint condition CIA Invert at $17,000, with the value in italics indicating an item that rarely trades in the market. A block of four from the CIA Invert is not rated in the Scott US Specialized catalog.

The second impressive modern American mistake to tempt bidders is a nine-of-four 1992 29¢ Stock Exchange stamp right margin pad with the two etched black vignettes flanking the inverted “USA 29” (Scott 2630c).

Note that the right edge shows a complete reverse vignette and about a third of a second, the result of a misregistration due to the wide horizontal and vertical gutters (edge ​​between the shutters) of the original sheet of four shutters of 40.

According to Cherrystone, the error block is “one of only two remaining blocks of this major American error.”

“With only 56 known examples, it’s considerably rarer than the Jenny and CIA inverts,” Cherrystone said.

Cherrystone lists this block of four 29¢ Stock Exchange stamps from 1992 with a starting bid of $55,000.

A total of two 29¢ Bourse flaps of 40 containing 28 examples of Scott 2630c and 12 stamps with the missing engraved black vignettes (2630b, due to mis-registration of color when the error was created) were found so far.

Linn Stamp News reported the discovery of the Exchange’s first 29¢ double-error shutter in a story on page 1 of the March 4, 2002 issue. The shutter was discovered in Texas in December 2001. It was purchased shortly after the first official day of the stamp, May 17, 1992.

The glass eventually sold for $488,750 at a Greg Manning Rarities auction held on June 16, 2002 in New York City.

Naomi Felblinger, an employee of the University of Miami in Oxford, Ohio, found the reversed second flap of the Fellowship, which she had purchased shortly after the stamp was issued.

Felblinger kept the error glass in a makeshift storage container in a shirt drawer for 13 years before bringing it to by Linn to be considered in August 2005. by Linn published a full report on the discovery of this second part of the Exchange error in the September 5, 2005 issue.

H. R. Harmer sold the second installment of Error for $373,750 at a special single-lot auction held on November 16, 2005 at the Drake Hotel in New York City.

A mint single of the 29¢ Bourse reverse stamp is valued at $17,000 in the Scott U.S. Specialized catalog.

The Stock Exchange invert is one of America’s finest inverts, a group limited to 13 different stamp issues dating back to 1869.

The left black vignette on a regular stamp shows the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, and the right black vignette shows a view of the trading floor.

The images are small and relatively symmetrical so that at first glance it can be difficult to distinguish whether they are right side up or upside down.

A marvelous rarity from Russia, an unused pair of the 1857 10 kopeks brown and blue Coat of Arms (Scott 1) ​​stamp with original gum will roll through the auction block on the second day of the sale.

“An Unused Russia [Scott] The number one single is a world-class rarity, only a few of which have been recorded,” Cherrystone said.

“Apart from the Popov Museum in St. Petersburg, this is the only genuine unused pair of Russia’s first stamp in private hands.”

The pair has slight curvature between the stamps, full embossing and bold colors, according to Cherrystone.

A footnote accompanying the listing for Russia Scott 1 in the Scott 2023 Catalog of standard postage stamps states: “Genuine unused examples of #1 are extremely rare. Most of those offered are used with stylus cancellation removed. The unused value [$62,500] is for an example without gum. The very few known stamps with original gum sell for much more.

A 2022 certificate from renowned Russian expert Paul Buchsbayew states that the pair “is authentic in all philatelic respects”.

Cherrystone is offering this pair of 1857 brown and blue coat of arms stamps at 10 kopeks with a first bid of $75,000.

The catalog for the US and worldwide sale September 13-14 can be viewed and is available for download on the Cherrystone websitewith online auction options available.

Information is also available from Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers, 300 Frank W. Burr Blvd., Second Floor, Box 35, Teaneck, NJ 07666.

