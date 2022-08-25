Broadly stable financial markets; all eyes on the upcoming Jackson Hole conference | national company





North American stock markets were largely flat on Wednesday as investors took a breather ahead of Friday’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyo. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 36.03 points to 20,021.38. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.64 points to 32,969.23. The S&P 500 index rose 12.04 points to 4,140.77, while the Nasdaq composite rose 50.23 points to 12,431.53. Wednesday’s lack of momentum shows that financial markets are waiting for the Jackson Hole conference to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell makes any comments that could indicate what the US central bank plans to do regarding the crisis. inflation and future interest rate hikes, said Vincent Tonietto, SVP. and portfolio manager at Fiduciary Trust Canada. “Nobody wants to take really big bets before Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday,” Tonietto said. “There won’t be much to digest by then, so until we have more data, it’s probably more of a wait-and-see approach for everyone.” Investors are hoping Powell will signal that the US Fed is close to the end of its rate hike cycle and that it believes it can get inflation under control without aggressive measures that could hurt the economy. Most traders believe that the US central bank will announce an interest rate hike of 50 or 75 basis points in September (one basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point). Recession fears among investors are still high, Tonietto said, despite a strong six-week rally this summer that helped stock markets recoup much of the losses suffered during June’s bear market. Tonietto pointed out that yield curves remain inverted, a potential red flag for the economy and financial markets. He added that any comments from Powell on Friday will likely serve as a recalibration point for the markets. “It will probably be a time when you see how crowded the bearish versus bullish side is at that time,” he said. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.02 cents US versus 77.09 cents US on Tuesday. The October crude contract rose $1.15 to US$94.89 per barrel and the October natural gas contract rose 15 cents to US$9.30 per mmBTU. The December gold contract was up 30 cents at US$1,761.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 5 cents at US$3.64 per pound. In Canada, the financial services sector was hit for the second day in a row due to weaker than expected quarterly profits from the country’s largest bank. On Wednesday, a day after Scotiabank earnings sent bank stocks tumbling, RBC announced that its third-quarter profit was down from a year ago due to a sharp pullback in financial markets as well as deterioration in the economic outlook caused by rising borrowing costs. RBC stock price closed down $3.29, or 2.60%, to $123.20 on Wednesday, while the S&P/TSX Financials Sub-Index was down 1, 23% at the end of the day. “If the trajectory of (future) interest rate hikes is higher than markets expected, it could affect bank profitability,” Tonietto said. “And so I guess with the (earnings) news today and the unknowns from (Powell’s) speech on Friday, investors are a bit more cautious.” The healthcare index was the day’s best performer, up 4.36% on the day, largely on the back of a strong rally in cannabis stocks. The share price of Canopy Growth Corp. rose more than 13% to $5.03 on Wednesday, while Aurora Cannabis Inc. rose nearly 10% to $2.02 per share. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 24, 2022. Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

