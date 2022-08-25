Bulgarian Stock Exchange posts stable first-half net profit, rising revenue





SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 24 (SeeNews) – The Bulgarian Stock Exchange [BUL:BSE]operator of the Sofia stock exchange, said on Wednesday that its consolidated net profit increased slightly to 3.6 million levs (1.83 million dollars / 1.84 euro) in the first half of 2022, from some 3.58 million levs. lifted a year earlier. In the period January-June, BSE’s total revenue increased to 9 million levs from 7.6 million levs in the first half of 2021, mainly due to higher electricity trading fees collected by the Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange (IBEX), the company said in a statement. interim financial report. Revenue from customer contracts increased by 18% year-on-year to 1.31 million levs in the reporting period. BSE expenditure increased to 4.6 million levs in the six months to the end of June, from 3.6 million levs in the same period of 2021, due to a 32% increase in expenses for leased services, such as subscriptions to information systems, at 2.38 million levs. Total turnover in the regulated market more than doubled year-on-year to reach 514.4 million levs in the first half of this year, supported by a 337% increase in the growing market segment BEAM. Turnover on the new BSE International MTF market, on which Bulgarian investors can trade shares of global companies since July 2021, recorded a turnover of 49.3 million levs in the period January -June. The total market capitalization of instruments listed on the Sofia Stock Exchange has increased slightly by 0.76% since the end of 2021, reaching just over 31 billion levs at the end of June. BSE’s consolidated assets increased to 441.1 million levs at the end of June from 423.8 million levs a year earlier, mainly due to a growth in current assets, the exchange operator said. As of 12:02 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, BSE shares were trading down 0.51% at 9.70 levs. (1 euro = 1.95583 levs)

