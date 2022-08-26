U.S. strikes deal to prevent Chinese stocks from being forced off stock exchanges





The real test will be whether the words agreed on paper translate to full access in practice, PCAOB Chair Erica Williams said in a statement, adding that the agreement provided no loopholes or exceptions. Washington and Beijing have been at odds for years over the PCAOB’s inability to inspect the audit of China- and Hong Kong-based companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. Since the early 2000s, the United States has required all publicly traded companies to provide the PCAOB with the ability to inspect their auditors. But China and Hong Kong have long resisted calls, often on national security grounds. In 2020, US lawmakers decided to force Beijing’s hand with the passage of the Foreign Corporations Liability Act. The law, passed following a rare display of bipartisanship in Washington, effectively started the countdown to China and the United States reaching an agreement allowing the PCAOB to inspect audits. Under the law, companies that fail to allow full access to the PCAOB for three consecutive years risk being expelled from US stock exchanges. Foreign companies operating in U.S. markets should be held to the same standards across the board, Sen said. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who first introduced the legislation with the senator. John Kennedy (R-La.), in a statement Thursday. I applaud today’s action by the PCAOB in taking the crucial first step of getting the Chinese government to agree to these requirements which, for the first time, will ensure that all companies operating in U.S. markets are required to comply with the same auditing standards. A deal seemed far from guaranteed just a month ago. In July, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said he was not particularly confident that one would be done. And the pressure only mounted in August, when five of China’s largest state-owned companies unveiled plans to voluntarily deregister of the New York Stock Exchange. But the two sides eventually managed to come together to reach the terms of Thursday’s deal. In a statement, the China Securities Regulatory Commission called the agreement an important step forward for regulators in China and the United States towards resolving the issue of audit oversight that concerns mutual interests. , and lays the foundation for proactive, professional and pragmatic cooperation for the next stage. Still, US regulators are warning that the deal is only the first part of preventing another wave of radiation from New York. If the PCAOB cannot fully inspect and investigate auditing firms in China, Gensler said Thursday that China-based issuers still risk facing trading bans on their U.S. securities.

