Retailers say shoppers are buying less, but inflation means they’re paying moreExBulletin





The latest bulletins from major US retailers show shoppers are making fewer purchases and fewer trips to stores. But when they check out, they tend to spend more because things cost more.





TO MARTINEZ, HOST: Shoppers make fewer purchases and fewer trips to stores, but when they check out, they spend more because things cost more. Inflation is at its highest level in decades. Now, these are some of the takeaways from a series of mid-year report cards by major US retailers. Meet NPR’s Alina Selyukh. ALINA SELYUKH, BYLINE: Retailer updates are chaotic, showing many divergent trends, summarized at a glance by Dollar Tree Executive Chairman Rick Dreiling. (SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING) RICK DREILING: Consumer buying habits continue to zigzag. SELYUKH: Almost in all areas, shoppers are visiting stores less frequently. Often they bundle their trips because driving is expensive, or they just buy fewer things. Some companies, like Home Depot and Williams-Sonoma, say their sales continue to grow, in part because prices are higher, but even more retailers have announced they are lowering their financial hopes for the year – Macy’s, Nordstrom, Best Buy, Victoria’s Secret. This is Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom. (SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING) ERIK NORDSTROM: The uncertainty going forward is significant, and there are arguments to prove that things could improve quite quickly, and then there are credible arguments to demonstrate that it’s going to be difficult. SELYUKH: The uncertainty right now is about inflation. Higher gas and food prices are changing shopping habits, especially for low-income people. Shoppers are spending more at grocery stores as people prioritize food on the table, and sales rise at dollar stores as people seek bargains on essentials, including shoppers richer, said Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos. (SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING) TODD ​​VASOS: We’ve also seen growth in the number of high-income households shopping with us, which we believe reflects more consumers choosing Dollar General because they’re looking for value. SELYUKH: In fact, a senior Walmart executive also told CNBC that families earning more than $100,000 a year have boosted Walmart sales significantly in recent months. It’s one of the reasons the retail giant has now upgraded its previously bleak outlook for the year, signaling better times ahead. Another reason is the recent drop in gasoline prices, which is providing some relief to buyers. Gap also mentioned this in its report, adding that people are still buying office clothes, especially at its more expensive Banana Republic stores. SUCHARITA KODALI: Every measure I see is that the economy is quite resilient. SELYUKH: Sucharita Kodali is an analyst at Forrester, and she points out that, overall, wages are higher, unemployment is low, savings rates are decent. KODALI: Retail spending, even despite inflation, is at an all-time high. SELYUKH: Some economists are warning it might not last, saying this fall, when bills come due after all the summer holidays and back-to-school shopping, more families may be tightening their belts. How fast? How many? Yet – this word that we like – it is an uncertainty. Alina Selyukh, NPR News. Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

