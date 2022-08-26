Wall St Week Ahead U.S. summer stock market rally threatened as September approaches

Raindrops hang from a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) – The 10.7% rally in the S&P 500 (.SPX) from its June lows stumbles as it comes up against what was historically the toughest month for the U.S. stock market, stirring nerves among some fund managers of a large sell-off in September.

The S&P has been in a bear market since its fall earlier this year as investors priced in expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, but the index has rallied strongly since June, recovering the half of its losses for the year.

This rebound was fueled by a combination of strong earnings from flagship companies and signs that inflation may have peaked, potentially allowing the Fed to slow rate hikes. Read more

But as investors and traders return from summer vacation, some worry about a bumpier ride in September, amid seasonal concerns and nervousness about the pace of Fed hikes and their economic impact.

The S&P 500 fell nearly 3.4% on Friday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s commitment to controlling inflation despite a possible recession. Read more

“These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain,” Powell said in a well-attended speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

September is typically a down month for the stock market as fund managers tend to sell underperforming positions as the end of the third quarter nears, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac.

“We had a breathtaking run and I wouldn’t be shocked if the market took a hit here,” said Jack Janasiewicz, senior portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Management Solutions.

The S&P 500 could fall as much as 10% in September as investors weigh the likelihood that the Fed won’t start cutting rates as soon as some had hoped, Janasiewicz said.

September was the worst month for the S&P 500 since 1945, with the index advancing just 44% of the time, the least of any month, according to CFRA data. The S&P 500 posted an average loss of 0.6% in September, the worst of all months.

The index is down 14.8% year-to-date and is in a bear market, hitting its lowest level in June since December 2020 after the Fed announced its biggest rate hike since 1994. .

The main reason for the gloomy outlook is the belief that the Fed will continue to raise rates and hold them above neutral for longer than markets expected just a week ago, which will weigh on consumer demand and the real estate market.

Nearly half of market participants now expect the fed funds rate to end the year above 3.7% by the end of the year, up from 40% a week ago. , according to the CME tool FedWatch. /FEDWATCH The federal funds rate is currently between 2.25 and 2.5%.

The September 20-21 FOMC meeting will also likely boost volatility during the month, pushing the S&P 500 to fall near its June lows, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. Before that, critical economic data, such as a reading of consumer prices, will give investors a better understanding of whether inflation has peaked.

The strong rally since June, however, suggests the index will continue to rebound through December, Stovall said.

“Although we may end up retesting the June low, history says we will not set new lows,” he said.

While fund managers as a whole remain bearish, the bull/bear ratio has improved since July, reducing the likelihood of outsized gains in the months ahead, according to a Bank of America survey released Aug. 16. The bank’s clients were net sellers of US stocks. shares last week for the first time in eight weeks, suggesting investors are becoming more defensive, the bank said.

Meanwhile, hedge funds’ use of leverage – an indicator of their willingness to take risk – has stabilized since June and is near the lowest level since March 2020, according to Goldman Sachs. .

Investors can turn to technology and other growth stocks that can gain market share despite an economic downturn, said Tiffany Wade, senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, which is overweight mega-cap stocks like Amazon. .com Inc and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).

“We expect the pullback to start with some of the riskier names that have risen a lot since June,” she said.

Reporting by David Randall; edited by Megan Davies and Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang

