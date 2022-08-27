Business
Stocks fall after Powell’s hawkish message to Jackson Hole
US stocks plunged into a sharp sell-off on Friday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s commitment to fighting inflation in a hawkish speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.
The Nasdaq led the losses, plunging 3.9%, and the S&P 500 lost 3.3%, with both indices posting their biggest one-day declines since June 13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased 1,000 points, or 3%. All three major averages settled at four-week lows.
“Restoring price stability will likely require tight policy to continue for some time,” Powell said in remarks at the Wyoming meeting. “The historical record strongly cautions against premature policy easing.
In a note to clients after Friday’s keynote, Pantheon Macro’s Ian Shepherdson wrote, “In one line: nothing for the doves.”
“President Powell’s speech forcefully reiterated the federal government’s intention to tighten policy enough to bring inflation back to its target and then keep it here,” Shepherdson wrote.
Investors had braced for hawkish messages from the head of the US central bank on the Fed’s ambitions to tighten monetary conditions and restore price stability as inflation remains near its all-time high. for four decades.
Federal Reserve officials have asserted that impending policy decisions will be guided by economic data on a meeting-by-meeting basis and so far many readings on economic activity have asserted that the central bank is likely to proceed. further tightening of monetary conditions.
On Friday, data from Economic Analysis Office showed that consumer prices fell slightly last month. The overall PCE fell 0.1% between June and July, with a 4.8% drop in energy prices driving the index lower. On an annual basis, the overall PCE rose 6.3% in July.
The Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.1% month-on-month in July and 4.6% from a year earlier, marking the smallest increase since October 2021. Economists had expected Core PCE to rise 4.7% from the same month. Last year.
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George told Yahoo Finance in an interview that policymakers still have work to do on interest rate hikes, and the biggest impacts of his recent moves have yet to be felt.
We’re trying to get back to 2% inflation as quickly as possible without hurting the economy, George said in Jackson Hole.
“So in July it looked like there was some easing of those price pressures, but certainly not enough for you to say, we’re heading in the right direction,” she added. “So I think we have more data to see. And I think we have more work to do, to start seeing that trend go down.”
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/stock-market-news-live-updates-august-26-2022-113623725.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
