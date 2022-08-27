Business
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed’s Powell says rates will stay high
NEW YORK (AP) The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve slammed Wall Streets hopes it could soon ease high interest rates in its effort to rein in the ‘inflation.
The S&P 500 fell 3.4%, its biggest drop since mid-June, after Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely have to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy for a while. to reduce high inflation sweep the country.
The Dow fell 3% and the Nasdaq composite ended down 3.9%, reflecting a broad sell-off led by tech stocks. Higher rates help contain inflation, but they also hurt asset prices.
The Fed has signaled it will raise rates next year as it tries to suppress demand and lower prices for goods and services. But some investors have speculated that the central bank could pause or even reverse course next year if inflation eases, leading stocks to rally in July and early August.
Some analysts expected Powell to suppress that talk in Friday’s speech, and he delivered. His speech followed remarks from several other Fed officials, who also pushed back against speculation that the Fed might act less aggressively or even pivot.
He basically said there will be pain and they won’t and can’t stop climbing until inflation comes down a lot, said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring. Global Investments.
Powell acknowledged that the increases will hurt American households and businesses, perhaps in a tacit nod to the possibility of a recession. But he also said the pain would be far greater if inflation was allowed to fester and we had to carry on until the job was done.
He was speaking at an annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which has been the scene of market-moving Fed speeches in the past.
The sell-off ended a choppy week of trading that left major indexes down 4% or more for the week.
In total, the S&P 500 fell 141.46 points to 4,057.66. The benchmark index is now down almost 15% over the year.
The Dow lost 1,008.38 points to close at 32,283.40. The last time the blue chip average fell 1,000 points was in May.
The Nasdaq slipped 497.56 points to 12,141.71, its biggest drop since June.
The Russell 2000 Small Business Index fell 64.81 points, or 3.3%, to end at 1,899.83.
Stocks are still posting strong gains for the third quarter, with the S&P 500 up more than 7% and the Nasdaq up 10%. Recent earnings reports have been better than some analysts expected, and there are signs that inflation may have peaked, although it remains at very high levels.
Still, Powell’s speech made it clear the Fed would accept weaker growth for a while in an effort to keep inflation under control, analysts said.
Powell reiterated that the Fed is worried about rising prices and that controlling inflation is task number one, said Jeff Klingelhofer, co-head of investments at Thornburg Investment Management.
Perhaps giving investors some hope, some analysts said Powell seemed to indicate that expectations for future inflation are not taking off. If that were to happen, it could cause a self-perpetuating cycle that would make inflation worse.
A report released on Friday said U.S. consumers expect long-term annual inflation of 2.9%, which is at the lower end of the 2.9% to 3.1% range seen in the US. survey from the University of Michigan over the past year.
For now, the debate on Wall Street is whether the Fed will raise short-term rates by half a percentage point next month, double the usual margin, or by three-quarters of a point. The last two Fed hikes have been 0.75 points, and a slight majority of bets on Wall Street favor a third such hike in September, according to CME Group.
A Friday morning report showed that the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation slowed last month and was not as bad as many economists had expected. This is a potentially encouraging signal, which may further embolden Wall Street to say that the worst of inflation is already over or soon will be.
Other data showed Americans’ incomes rose less last month than expected, while consumer spending growth slowed.
Following reports and comments from Powells, the two-year Treasury yield rose for much of the day, but slipped late afternoon to 3.36% from 3.37% Thursday night. It tends to track expectations for Fed action.
The 10-year Treasury yield, which tracks expectations for longer-term economic growth and inflation, rose first and then slipped to 3.02% from 3.03% late Thursday.
The Fed has already raised its overnight rate four times this year in hopes of curbing the worst inflation in decades. The increases have already hurt the housing industry, where higher mortgage rates have dampened activity. But the labor market remained strong, helping to support the economy.
Investors received a new round of corporate warnings about the lingering impact of inflation and a slowing economy. Computer maker Dell fell 13.5% after saying weaker demand will hurt its revenue. Chipmaker Marvell Technology fell 8.9% after giving investors disappointing earnings forecasts.
___
AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed. Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

