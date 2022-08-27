Mexico’s main stock market exodus accelerates with the exit of Monex

Content of the article MEXICO CITY Mexican brokerage Monex has become the latest in a string of companies to pull out of the Mexican stock exchange, underscoring the struggles of the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores not only to attract IPOs but also to stem an exodus constant. Monex attributed the exit, which shareholders approved on Tuesday, to costs associated with listing on the stock exchange.

Content of the article We only took the company public to show investors what we were doing. But (the swap) was not a financing vehicle for us, Monex chief executive Mauricio Naranjo told Reuters.

Content of the article The planned release follows similar announcements from retailer Grupo Sanborns in July and Mexican airline Aeromexico in June. While the latter company’s exit was the product of an unusual circumstance, its restructuring process emerging from bankruptcy, the carrier said that when it relists, it expects to do so on the New York Stock Exchange. . Although the companies gave different reasons for their respective departures, the move is seen by analysts as a reaction to a weakened market. Companies are delisted because valuations are low, with the Mexican market generally very cheap, said Valentin Mendoza, an analyst at wealth management firm Actinver. The benchmark S&P/BMV IPC has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 10%, according to data from Refinitiv, while the S&P 500 trades at 20 times earnings. Granted, its Latin American sibling, Brazil, has a P/E ratio of 6.13, indicating that some of the valuation gap may be regional and not unique to Mexico.

Content of the article About a dozen companies, including dairy company Lala and paper producer Bio Pappel, either left the BMV or announced their intention to do so in the past year, and the exchange has failed to attract a new listing since 2017. The exchange’s chief executive told Reuters in July he was concerned about its inability to attract business. Average daily trading volume in the second quarter was 19.2 billion Mexican pesos ($961.06 million), almost a sixth of Brazil’s B3 exchange, which averaged 28.8 billion reais ($5.64 billion) for the same period. It’s a testament to the perspective companies have of the market, and that’s not very flattering, said Carlos Fritsch, director of Mexican firm Prognosis. Mexico’s slow economic recovery from the first hits of the coronavirus is partly to blame for the weakness, Fritsch added.

Content of the article Mexico’s economy has been essentially flat since 2019, according to World Bank data, lagging even Brazil, which has grown 1.2% since then and compared to 2.2% for the United States. who spent more aggressively on stimulus. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has also spooked investors by arguing for increased state control over certain sectors, Fritsch added. There is a perception that this administration is not business-friendly, he said. The Mexican market has been concentrated with just about a few companies, it’s an exchange without a lot of operations and companies think they’re not being valued at the right price, said Raul Feliz, associate professor at the Mexican Center for Research and economic education (CIDE).

Content of the article Feliz said more companies are likely to drop from the list in the coming months. The market capitalization of Mexican stock exchanges in 2021 represented 35.64% of the country’s GDP, while the Brazilian stock market represented 50.99% during the same period. The U.S.-based NASDAQ and NYSE exchanges together accounted for 221% of the country’s GDP in 2021, according to data from the World Federation of Exchanges and the World Bank. It’s a vicious circle, Fitsch said, explaining that Mexico’s smaller market lacked the critical mass of markets like Brazil and the United States. ($1 = 19.9780 Mexican pesos) ($1 = 5.1037 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Kylie Madry; Additional reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb)

