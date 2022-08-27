Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday August 26
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, July 27, 2022.
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Meet Powell
The whole week was building up to this point. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. ET from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the entire investment world will be listening. Investors are eager to hear how hawkish he will sound when he discusses the Fed’s next steps in its fight against runaway inflation. The central bank’s top policy-making committee is expected to hike rates another three-quarters of a point next month, but markets are seeking clarity on what Powell and his team will do beyond that. But, as CNBC’s Patti Domm writes, the market is unlikely to hear what it wants from the Fed honcho.
2. Collapsed stock futures
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Courtesy of NYSE
Markets appeared to be heading for a bearish open on Friday as they awaited Powell’s remarks later in the morning. Stocks enjoyed a winning Thursday, but are on course for a second consecutive week of losses as the summer rally wanes. Earnings reports have also all but dried up, with no major names expected to weigh in on Friday. Gap, however, is doing well in after-hours trading after it released its quarterly results and withdrew its guidance for the year after the closing bell on Thursday. “Overall, it remains a really attractive time to invest in stocks. Underlying company performance is strong for the highest quality companies, and multiples are down due to macro fears,” CNBC told CNBC. Upholdings portfolio manager Robert Cantwell.
3. Bed Bath looks beyond
Signs mark a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Somerville, Massachusetts.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
Investors still interested Bed Bath & Beyond after stock maven Ryan Cohen dumped his stake last week will get an update next week on how the company plans to shore up its finances and is trying to win back customers. The Wall Street Journal has reported that the homewares chain is set to secure a $400 million lifeline from Sixth Street Partners, which has lent to other struggling retailers, such as JC Penney. . It will be difficult for Bed Bath to turn around, even if it strengthens its balance sheet, as inflation-hit shoppers buy more groceries and fewer discretionary items.
4. A first for Chipotle
Prices at the Chipotle Mexican Grill rose about 4% to cover the cost of raising the chain’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. Pictured are Chipotle employees in Houston.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The labor movement won a major victory Thursday in Michigan, where workers in a The Chipotle restaurant voted to unionize with the Teamsters. It is the first of the Mexican chain’s sites to do so. “The Teamsters have these workers’ backs. They’re going to have a union they can be proud of that knows how to get things done,” the Teamsters Local 243 president said. The company, meanwhile, told CNBC it’s “disappointed” with the development. Chipotle has five days to file objections. The vote came weeks after the chain permanently closed a restaurant in Maine following employees’ decision to call for a union vote.
5. Trump’s affidavit redacted en route
An aerial view of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. August 15, 2022.
Mark Bello | Reuters
We should better understand why the FBI obtained a search warrant to seize several boxes of documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida earlier this month. A federal judge ordered the Justice Department to release a redacted version of the affidavit used to justify the search. Authorities had warned that unsealing the document would reveal too much about the investigation and potentially put witnesses at risk. The document should be unsealed Friday noon. Read more here.
CNBC’s Patti Domm, Tanaya Macheel, Melissa Repko and Amelia Lucas contributed to this report.
