Indonesia allows multiple voting rights in the stock market to attract tech listings

Indonesian Regulation OJK No. 22/POJK.04/2021 allows technology companies to have multiple voting rights when making an initial public offering on the country’s stock exchange.

The new regulations allow founders or owners of tech companies to retain control after going public.

Qualified shareholders in Indonesia in the fields of high technology and innovation can now benefit from an expanded system of multiple voting shares as the government seeks to promote the country as a destination for initial public offerings ( IPO).

On December 1, 2021, the Indonesian Financial Services Authority enacted OJK Regulation No. 22/POJK.04/2021, title Implementation of the classification of shares with multiple voting shares by issuers conducting a public offering of equity securities in the form of shares with a high level of innovation and growth. The regulations came into effect the following day, December 2, 2021.

The regulations provide an incentive for technology companies and other innovative companies to set up shop in Indonesia and do IPOs there, as it allows owners to retain control after the company goes public.

Here, we take a look at what multiple voting share regulations are, who qualifies for them, and what the requirements are.

Driving technology and innovation

Multiple Voting Shares (MVS) are when a share grants more than one vote to the shareholder. It is important to note that multiple voting shares can be used by founders or owners of a company to retain decision-making control after an IPO is completed.

Without MVS, an IPO will typically follow the one-share, one-vote (OSOV) format, where each share carries one vote. In an IPO, OSOV can dilute ownership of a company if the founders or owners do not retain the majority of shares, while major shareholders have the most voting rights.

In contrast, under an MVS regime, the founders or owners of a company can retain effective control of a company even if they do not hold a majority of the shares, as long as they have a number enough MVS. The ability to retain voting control after an IPO is especially important for tech startups and other innovative companies looking to follow the founders’ long-term vision.

Who can issue shares with multiple voting rights?

The regulations specify the conditions that companies must meet in order to be able to issue MVS during an IPO. Namely, issuers that make a public offering of equity securities in the form of shares may issue MVS as stipulated in their articles of association if:

The issuer uses technology to create product innovations that increase productivity and economic growth and provide significant social benefits;

The issuer has shareholders who contribute significantly to the use of the technology;

The transmitter has: Minimum company assets of 2 trillion rupees ($134 million) based on the latest audited financial statements; Be operational for at least three years before submitting its registration statement; A compound annual growth rate of total assets of at least 20% for the past three years based on the latest audited financial statements; and A compound annual revenue growth rate of at least 30% for the past three years based on the latest audited financial statements;

The Issuer has never made a Public Offer of Equity Securities; and

Other criteria determined by the Financial Services Authority.

While the regulation is primarily aimed at incentivizing tech startups to conduct IPOs in Indonesia, the definition of companies eligible for MVS issuance is relatively broad. Accordingly, different types of businesses may be eligible as long as they use technology, are innovative, and contribute to social and economic growth.

What are the rules for issuing shares with multiple voting rights?

The regulations include many provisions on how the MVS can be applied and transferred. Notable requirements are:

The MVS is applicable for a maximum term of 10 years from the effective date of the Registration Statement for the Public Offering and may be extended once for a maximum term of 10 years with the approval Independent Shareholders meeting at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Each MVS holder is prohibited from transferring any or all of its MVS for two years after the registration statement becomes effective.

Each holder of shares prior to the Tender Offer is prohibited from selling all or part of his ordinary shares until eight months after the entry into force of the Registration Statement, if the book value per share in the last financial statement is lower than the price of the Public Offer.

Issuers with MVS are required to ensure that the voting rights of common stock held by persons other than MVS holders represent at least 10% of the total voting rights.

MVS holders, individually or collectively, are prohibited from holding MVS or shares that would give them more than 90% of the total voting rights.

In addition to the above requirements, MVS holders must meet various voting ratio requirements. The regulations further specify which parties may own MVS when MVS is converted into common stock and requirements for the conduct of IPOs and general meetings of shareholders.

Indonesia: a growing hub for tech startups

The latest regulations make Indonesia a more attractive destination for tech startups and other innovative companies by giving companies more flexibility to go public. The country’s startup scene is growing at a rapid pace, especially for local businesses. Indonesia is home to eight unicorns as well as 20% of fintech companies in Asia.

Two of Indonesia’s largest internet companies, ride-sharing and payments giant Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia have merged to form GoTo, which was officially listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange in April 2022, raising over $1.1 billion. U.S. dollars. At the end of the day, the market capitalization of GoTos was valued at US$32 billion. The country’s digital economy is expected to have a Gross Goods Value (GMV) of US$146 billion by 2025, making it the largest in Southeast Asia.

While Indonesia has its unique strengths, other Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore and Malaysia also offer their advantages to tech startups. Accordingly, tech startups may seek to undertake benchmarking to determine the relative advantages and disadvantages of setting up operations in different Southeast Asian countries.