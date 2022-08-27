Stock Market Gives Fed More Power Than Gold Bugs

The stock market is very predictable in its obsession with the Fed

A frustration of bugs dyed in golden wool is that a debt-soaked system barely advances more than thetrustthat everything will remain as before. This confidence centers on the Federal Reserve and its ability to inflate the system when needed.

But the flip side of this “we trust the Fed” mindset is the very real fear instilled in market participants (and the implicit fear programmed into their machines) when the Fed is forced by the very inflation that she created in an attempt to destroy her monster-bloated Frankenstein at all costs.

“Strength”, you say? Yes, forced I say. From thisMessage of February 10:

The bond market in its long-term and especially short-term yields (the 2-year, green, has been demanding action since late last summer) demands a rate hike now, and I don’t think the Fed will find it comfortable to wait until mid-March and the next FOMC meeting.

Apost a day earlierincluded a chart showing the Fed’s wacky ZIRP (2022 style) as well as the growing 2-year Treasury yield. If a lowly blogger and market report writer could see it, why hadn’t the obtuse big brains at the Fed seen (or acted on) it?

It had previously been reported that the Fed was behind on its “transitional” stance on inflation, but when the short end of the bond market really started to rebel (with the 3-month Treasuries joining the 2-year) , the Fed did the predictable and changed course in a much more hawkish direction. Along with this came mainstream financial media, algos, black boxes and HFTs.

And so it’s still “the Fed we trust”, only going the other way. The collection of casino customers, machines, day traders, Ma’s, Pa’s, newsletter sages, and everyone else is completely in tow with the Fed, confident that it means what it says.

What they need to remember though is that the Fed was late (proven tonftrh.comin real time) to its hawkish stance and today, with Jay Powell reiterating that the Fed will do whatever it takes to kill its inflated monster, they’re likely to pull too low because, as oft repeated, the Fed won’t will not voluntarily incinerate itself in a fiery inflation. Better to contain asset markets, including inflation-beneficial markets, and ride to the inflationary rescue one day in the future.

But for a gold bug, or at least the kind of gold bug I am, this is all illegitimate and a game of patience in the race to end the “inflation” system.onThe demand” as I’ve called it for almost 2 decades. And that’s the point; it’s been 2 decades and counting since my personal alarms went off and almost as long as I started to realize that the illegitimate may be terminal, but terminal has no clearly defined endpoint.

Therefore, what the most ardent and ideological gold bugs refuse to consider by touting gold 24/7/365 as they do is that trust in the system is assumed to be intact by the very fact that each timePowell opens his mouththe markets are doing what we expect. There is little contrarian value during this slack summer season, when one could argue that market reactions are more machine-oriented than human-oriented anyway.

Frankly, I wish I had shorted the day before Powell and all the other Fed jaws ate a mic this year, but being wired against the grain, I couldn’t. But that doesn’t change the fact that the market has been incredibly predictable. predictably that the supporters of the Fed who swallow the blue pill are right (the Fed is hawkish, stay away!) and the naysayers, including the ultimate contrary contingent, the gold bugs are wrong.

Rest assured, Labor Day will pass, summer will end, the September FOMC and its “in the bag” rate hike of 0.50% or 0.75% will pass, and at some point the ” contrary opinions” will again have value. Especially since the Fed has been late in the major macroeconomic/market shifts.

But the point I’ve been making all along that some bugs see as preying on them (okay, I’ll grant you that) is that you need to know the casino you’re playing at and what are its rules. This casino still has an implicit trust in the Fed. The late, inept, and ultimately system-damaging Fed. But for now, it is what it is. You can have a pure view, even correct, but it is better not to impose it on the markets at any time. This leads to disaster. The markets will come back and unlessmy title from last decemberis wrong, there is still a shot that this will happen in 2022.

Oh and unlike the gold proponents, if 2022 ends with gold still in the dumps, I will post another headline stating what turned out to be my incorrect view. If you can’t be honest with yourself and others, you can’t manage the markets effectively because you simply get lost in what is, after all, an already complex situation with many variables, psychological and otherwise.