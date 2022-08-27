Stocks fall, dollar rises as Powell spooks markets

US stocks sell off on Powell comments

Two-year yields increase; higher dollar index

Oil prices higher in choppy session

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) – A global stock market index fell as short-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy America would need tight monetary policy “for a while” before inflation. is under control.

The dollar erased early losses to turn positive against a basket of currencies, while gold, which is losing its appeal as interest rates rise, fell after Powell’s comments.

Tight monetary policy “for a while” means slower growth, a weaker job market and “some pain” for households and businesses, Powell said in a speech at the central bank conference in Jackson. Hole, Wyoming. Read more

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

“Reducing inflation will likely require an extended period of below-trend growth. In addition, there will most likely be an easing in labor market conditions,” Powell said.

He did not hint at what the Fed might do at its next policy meeting on September 20-21. Officials should approve a rate increase of 50 or 75 basis points.

Interest rate futures tied to Fed policy expectations fell on Friday moments after Powell’s speech, reflecting increased odds of a third straight 75 basis point rate hike.

“It was hawkish as expected. Powell’s message is clear: the Fed is far from done in its fight against inflation,” said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING in London.

The MSCI Global Stocks Gauge (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 2.47%, its worst day in more than two months.

Major Wall Street indexes tumbled, with Powell’s comments sending megacap growth and tech stocks plummeting.

“His comments were hawkish. He’s keeping the pedal to the metal here when it comes to inflation-fighting policy,” said Lindsey Bell, chief money and markets strategist at Ally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 1,008.38 points, or 3.03%, to close at 32,283.4, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 141.46 points, or 3.37 %, to end at 4,057.66 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 497.56 points, or 3.94%, to end the session at 12,141.71.

European stocks fell as investors also worried about negative data on German consumer sentiment due to rising energy costs.

Consumer sentiment in the two biggest eurozone economies diverged sharply in August as French consumers benefited from new government measures while worries about rising energy bills hit their German counterparts, surveys showed on Friday. . Read more

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 1.68%.

Two-year US Treasury yields briefly hit their highest levels since October 2007 before stabilizing near two-month highs after Powell’s comments.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which generally moves in line with interest rate expectations, rose on Powell’s comments and last rose 1 basis point to 3.3824%.

The yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose about 1 basis point to 3.0334%.

Rising short-term rates have prolonged the inversion of the yield curve, which is widely seen as a signal of a coming recession. The closely watched spread between two- and 10-year Treasury yields was -35 basis points, down from -31.3 basis points before Powell’s speech.

In the currency markets, the dollar erased early losses against a basket of currencies on Powell’s remarks to trade up 0.30% to 108.8. Read more

The euro, which had risen slightly following a Reuters report that some European Central Bank policymakers wanted to discuss a 75 basis point interest rate hike at their September policy meeting, gave up those gains to trade down 0.07% at $0.9965. Read more

Oil prices ended higher on Friday, boosted by signals from Saudi Arabia that OPEC could cut output, but trading was volatile as investors digested and eventually ignored the warning from the Fed on the economic difficulties ahead. Read more

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose $1.65 to settle at $100.99 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 rose 54 cents to settle at $93.06 a barrel.

Spot gold was at $1,736.813 an ounce, down 1.23%.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; edited by Richard Chang and Rosalba O’Brien

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.