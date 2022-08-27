Air travel complaints soared 270% in June compared to 2019





Comment this story Comment It wasn’t just you: Flying has been miserable for a lot of people this summer. Consumers filed more than 5,800 complaints against airlines in June, according to figures released by the Department for Transport on Friday. That’s an increase of nearly 270% from June 2019 and 40% from last year. The department received more complaints in the first six months of this year 28,550 than in all of 2019. Travelers were the most angry about flight issues: cancellations, delays or other schedule changes. These issues accounted for nearly 29% of complaints. This is not surprising, given the widespread problems passengers faced over the long holiday weekend which included June 16 and Father’s Day, when more than 3,000 flights were canceled and more than 19,000 were delayed. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was among those whose flights were axed. More than 8,000 delays affect airports from Texas to New York The Department of Transportation said in a news release that its Aviation Consumer Protection Office routinely contacts airlines with widespread cancellations or delays to clarify their obligation to promptly refund passengers who choose not to accept flight. alternative offered for a canceled or significantly modified flight. Refunds also topped the list of traveler concerns, with these issues accounting for more than 24% of complaints. Flight cancellations stress weary travelers Airlines canceled just over 3% of their scheduled domestic flights, a rate higher than the cancellation rate of 1.6% a year earlier and 2.1% in 2019. On-time arrival was actually slightly better than before the pandemic, with 73.5% of flights arriving on time. in June compared to 73.3% in 2019. This performance was worse than in May this year, when 77.2% of flights were on time. Carriers mishandled more than 300,000 bags in June out of 43 million checked. This brought the mishandled baggage rate to 0.71%, higher than in May but comparable to June 2019. The number of lost or damaged wheelchairs and scooters continued to rise, with airlines mishandling 1,145 out of more than 68,000, a rate of 1.68% in June. That’s higher than the 1.54% rate in 2019. Travelers with disabilities told the Washington Post they encountered more problems with wheelchair damage and long waits for assistance this summer amid shortages. labor. These experiences are reflected in the data: the Department of Transportation received 177 disability-related complaints in June, an increase from 158 in May and 70 in June 2019.

