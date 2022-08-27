Phasing out gas-powered cars in California will require infrastructure changesExBulletin

Business
California will ban sales of new gas-powered cars in 2035. Is the network ready? NPR’s Rachel Martin speaks with Margo Oge, former director of the Bureau of Transportation and Air Quality at the EPA.
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
California is changing the game. The state is adopting what is believed to be the world’s most ambitious plan to phase out gas-powered cars. By 2035, new cars sold in California will have to be powered by electricity or hydrogen. Margo Oge is a former director of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality, and she joins us from Los Angeles.
Thank you very much for being with us.
MARGO OGE: Thank you for inviting me, Rachel.
MARTIN: Describe, if you could, how significant this change is in terms of fighting climate change.
OGE: It is extraordinary (ph) significant. You know, California is known for leading not just the United States, but the world when it comes to environmental protection. But it is probably the most important step the state has taken. And dare I say it, it’s probably the most important action the United States is taking to fight climate change. California represents something like 10% of the cars sold in the United States. And 17 states, I believe, have indicated that they would adopt the California program. This will represent 40% of new car sales in the United States. And that’s pretty huge because basically what’s going to happen is it’s going to drive the market for electric cars. This will stimulate innovation. And this will clearly completely transform the automotive industry.
MARTIN: It’s daring, as you said. There is a chance that other states will follow suit. Is it actually feasible? Can the auto industry keep up?
OGE: If you had asked me that question, you know, five or seven years ago, I would say it would have been very, very difficult to accomplish. But today, you know, I believe is the first time I’ve seen in history of being a formal regulator, you know, in 30 years, that the industry, automakers and the California State, Federal Government, Europe are on the same page. General Motors, Ford, Volvo, Daimler – they plan to stop selling new cars by 2035 that run on gasoline and diesel. Some companies may complain. But overall, globally, there’s over $500 billion the industry is investing by 2026. So it’s doable.
MARTIN: And some of that money has to go to infrastructure, right?
OGE: Absolutely. And we put in place President Biden’s infrastructure bill, new chargers across the country. The Inflation Reduction Act has a significant amount of investment money, ranging from consumer incentives to buy electric cars to automakers to invest in the US launch and so on.
MARTIN: New electric cars are very expensive. Can everyone who wants and needs a new car afford it in California?
OGE: You know, the average gasoline car costs about $47,000 and the average electric car costs $60,000. But the cost of electric vehicles has come down dramatically – over 90%, you know, in the last 10 years. So yes, on average electric cars are more expensive. But you can find cheap electric cars. You have incentives that the states have put in place, like California, the federal government. And the costs drop considerably.
MARTIN: California’s plan is going to need federal approval, isn’t it?
OGE: The next step is for the State of California to send this regulatory package to the Environmental Protection Agency for what is called a waiver to implement its own program. And from what I know about this program, there’s no way the EPA won’t approve this California clean car program, and then other states can adopt it.
MARTIN: Margo Oge served as director of the EPA’s Bureau of Transportation and Air Quality under Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama.
Thank you very much for your time. We appreciate that.
OGE: Well, thank you very much for inviting me.
