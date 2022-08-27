Crypto and Stock Markets React to Fed Chairman Powell’s Speech on Future Measures to Fight Inflation





Fed Chairman Jerome Powell address inflation and the steps that will be taken to reduce it in today’s speech in his annual address at Jackson Hole. Powell shared that the current inflation rate in the United States is over 2%, which he admits is a high number. He also noted that globally, the rate of inflation is much higher in the United States. Efforts the government must undertake to slow inflation include raising interest rates and easing labor conditions, which will likely cause difficulties for the economy, Powell added. Restoring price stability will probably require maintaining a restrictive policy for some time. The historical record strongly cautions against premature policy easing, the Fed Chairman insisted. Powell assured that the Federal Reserve system is ready to use our tools forcefully to fight inflation, which is at the highest level the country has seen in 40 years. He also encouraged companies to accept existing inflation and take the necessary steps to adapt their business models to current market conditions. Markets did not take well to the news of an interest rate hike. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 611 points (1.85%) during and just after the Fed chairmen’s speeches. The NASDAQ, the US stock exchange, lost 2.7%, while the S&P 500 stock index lost 2.2%. The entire US stock market is in the red at the time of writing, with big tech companies like Microsoft, Tesla, Apple and Amazon losing up to 4% of their market cap. Source: finviz Crypto markets reacted to the news similarly with losses. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization plummeted from over $1 billion before the speech to $955 million right after. Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency, fell below $21,000, losing around 2% in the past hour and trading at $20,642 at press time. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, saw its price drop just over 1% to $1,575. Coins that have seen the biggest losses in the last hour include OKB, Cosmos (ATOM), Nexo (NEXO) and Huobi Token (HT), with their prices dropping by up to 3%. Historically, crypto markets have behaved quite independently of major political and financial news, but over the past two years markets have become more correlated, shaking the belief that Bitcoin is an excellent inflation hedge. To be[In]Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Analysis of Cryptos, Click here. Disclaimer All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action the reader takes on the information found on our website is strictly at their own risk.

